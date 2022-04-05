Home / Photography / Street Photography

Exhibition Highlights Excellence in Global Female Street Photography

By Jessica Stewart on April 5, 2022
Women Street Photographers Exhibition in New York

Photo: Anna Biret
Since 2017, Women Street Photographers (WSP) has been spotlighting the rich contribution of female photographers to the genre. What started as an Instagram account has transformed into a book, artist residency, film series, and traveling exhibition. Among the programming by WSP is their annual exhibition highlighting great street photography by women.

This year's exhibition opens on April 8, 2022 at Artspace PS109 in New York City. The show features 79 photographers from 20 countries, all of whom were selected for their ability to capture incredible spontaneous moments. Curated by WSP founder and former AP photojournalist Gulnara Samoilova, the exhibition is a wonderful look at street photography around the globe.

Samoilova was inspired to start WSP after facing gender bias in her own career. As street photography is a genre typically dominated by men, she wanted to use her platform to raise up more women. By bringing more diversity to the forefront of the genre, WSP is expanding what we think we know about street photography.

And this fourth annual group exhibition is a beautiful showcase for a wide variety of talent. From Istanbul to New York City, these photographs are slices of life frozen in time. Whether it's Anna Biret‘s shadowy photo of a young girl in India or Nina Welch-Kling running down the streets of New York to photograph a person holding a bundle of balloons, each image has its own story to tell.

Aside from the group exhibition, Artspace PS109 will also feature a solo show by Maude Bardet. Bardet was the first runner-up for the 2020 WSP Art Residency.

The fourth annual Women Street Photographers exhibition features work from 79 photographers.

Black and White Photo of Person Carrying Bunch of Balloons Across the Street

Photo: Nina Welch-Kling

Kids Jumping on the Beach

Photo: Karen Zusman

Maude Bardet Street Photography

Photo: Maude Bardet

Man Standing on Boat on the Water

Photo: Rose Vandepitte

Street Photography of Two Women

Photo: Dee Dwyer

Women Street Photographers Exhibition in New York

Photo: Amy Horowitz

Twenty different countries are represented among the street photographers.

Woman Sitting on Her Porch with a Large Bowl of Food

Photo: France Leclerc

Women Street Photographers Exhibition in New York

Photo: Dagmar Schwelle

Women Street Photographers Exhibition

Photo: Debrani Das

Black and White Photo of Kids on a Train

Photo: Mojgan Jafary

Black and White Street Photography of Kids

Photo: Maria Daniel Balcazar

Girl Chasing After Pigeons

Photo: Zeryaden Remini

Women Street Photographers began as an Instagram in 2017 and has skyrocketed in popularity.

Black and White Street Photography

Photo: Erica Lansner

Black and White Street Photography

Photo: Elaine Norman

Couple Embracing on a Train

Photo: Sigrid Debusschere

Artistic Street Photography by Sandra Cattaneo Adorno

Photo: Sandra Cattaneo Adorno

Women Street Photographers: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Women Street Photographers.

