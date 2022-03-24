Home / Design / Creative Products

Ocean-Inspired Wood and Resin Lamps Highlight the Beauty Found in Underwater Exploration

By Sara Barnes on March 24, 2022
Wood and Resin Lamps Inspired by the Ocean

Artist Hiros Lee, aka Hirosart, will transport you under the sea every time you switch on one of her lamps. Inspired by sea divers' underwater exploration, she combines resin and wood to create scenes in which humans and marine life meet for the first time. The blue-tinted resin takes on a brighter glow when turned on, as the light showcases the scuba diver (or divers), making it appear as though they are coming upon an incredible discovery.

Lee views her lamps as more than just a functional object—they are a work of art that ignites the imagination. “Their visit is peaceful, short, but enough to form a strong bond between them,” she says of the characters in the pieces. Still, there is an air of mystery to each resin lamp that encourages us to fill in the blanks of the story, particularly when it comes to lights out. The blue glow emitted from the lamps is both serene and a bit eerie, too, making it a unique addition to a bedroom or living room.

Lee’s resin lamps are now available in the Hirosart Etsy shop.

These resin and wood lamps will transport you under the sea.

Wood and Resin Lamps Inspired by the OceanWood and Resin Lamps Inspired by the Ocean

Created by artist Hiros Lee, aka Hirosart, the pieces feature scuba divers observing sea creatures.

Resin and Wood LampsResin and Wood Lamps

The lamps emit a tranquil blue glow that's also got an air of mystery to it.

Wood and Resin Lamps Inspired by the OceanWood and Resin Lamps Inspired by the OceanResin and Wood LampsWood and Resin Lamps Inspired by the OceanWood and Resin Lamps Inspired by the Ocean

They're a conversation starter for any room.

Wood and Resin Lamps Inspired by the OceanWood and Resin Lamps Inspired by the OceanWood and Resin Lamps Inspired by the OceanWood and Resin Lamps Inspired by the OceanHirosart: Website | EtsyInstagram 

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Hiros Lee. 

