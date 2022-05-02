Home / Design / Furniture

Surfboard-Shaped Resin and Wood Tables Are Made to Glow-in-the-Dark

By Margherita Cole on May 2, 2022
Resin and Wood Table by ThunderWood Studio

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, My Modern Met may earn an affiliate commission. Please read our disclosure for more info.

Wood and “water” converge in the striking custom-made tables by ThunderWood Studio. The Ukraine-based designer creates the spectacular effect of cerulean ocean waves washing up on shore with epoxy resin and enhances their visual appeal by shaping the furniture into surfboards.

Oleksiy, who is the creative force behind ThunderWood Studio, had no artistic background prior to starting his business. “One day, I saw tables with ‘rivers’ and wondered how they were made,” he tells My Modern Met. “I had no experience in carpentry at all. Although it was a difficult path, I gained fantastic experiences and began experimenting with new techniques.” Now, his designs are enjoyed by clients around the world.

Each of these statement pieces is made-to-order, allowing clients to request their own personal touches to the table. One of the most desired features that ThunderWood Studio adds to their statement pieces is illumination. Using either phosphorus or built-in-lights, these tabletops can be altered so that they glow in the dark. In doing so, many of the exquisite details are highlighted, including the sea creatures swimming underneath the blue waves.  “To create something unique, you need an idea and a vision,” he continues. “My task is to develop these ideas and put them into practice. And most importantly, you and I are the creators of these masterpieces.”

You can find furniture and other art for purchase via ThunderWood Studio's Etsy shop, and keep up to date with its latest projects by following it on Instagram.

Ukrainian artist Oleksiy, better known as ThunderWood Studio, creates striking resin and wood furniture.

Resin and Wood Table by ThunderWood StudioResin and Wood Table by ThunderWood Studio

Some of their custom-made pieces even glow in the dark.

Resin and Wood Table by ThunderWood Studio

The epoxy resin material makes it look like a bright ocean is covering the wood.

Resin and Wood Table by ThunderWood StudioResin and Wood Table by ThunderWood StudioThunderWood Studio: Etsy | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by ThunderWood Studio. Quotes have been edited for length and clarity.

Related Articles:

Ocean-Inspired Wood and Resin Lamps Highlight the Beauty Found in Underwater Exploration

Ocean Waves Made of Resin on Hanging Mirrors Bring Beachy Vibes Indoors

Retired Baseball Player Is Now an Artist Creating Resin and Wood Animal Sculptures

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. When she’s not writing, Margherita continues to develop her creative practice in sequential art.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Ingenious Chair Designed To Easily Transform Into Storage Shelf
Mind-Bending Wooden Chair Looks Like It’s Been Suspended in Water
This Stylish “Cat Couch” Is Lovingly Hand-Crafted for Your Feline Friends
Majestic Wooden Tables Handcrafted With Tiny Mountainscapes on Top
Know the Noguchi Table? Learn About Isamu Noguchi, the Sculptor Behind the Iconic Design
15 Unique Bookshelf Designs to Showcase Your Reading Collection

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

18 Pieces of Furniture to Create Your Own Modern Minimalist Home Office
Feline-Friendly Furniture Gives Cats a Seat at the Table and Makes Them the Centerpiece
15 Coffee Tables and End Tables To Make the Most of Your Living Space
This Stylish Cat Tower Gives a Much-Needed Makeover To Traditional Feline Furniture
14 Incredible Replicas of Famous Design Chairs You Can Own
Resin Crystal Trays Preserve Real Flowers Inside Their Glossy Surfaces

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.