Surfboard-Shaped Resin and Wood Tables Are Made to Glow-in-the-Dark

Wood and “water” converge in the striking custom-made tables by ThunderWood Studio. The Ukraine-based designer creates the spectacular effect of cerulean ocean waves washing up on shore with epoxy resin and enhances their visual appeal by shaping the furniture into surfboards.

Oleksiy, who is the creative force behind ThunderWood Studio, had no artistic background prior to starting his business. “One day, I saw tables with ‘rivers’ and wondered how they were made,” he tells My Modern Met. “I had no experience in carpentry at all. Although it was a difficult path, I gained fantastic experiences and began experimenting with new techniques.” Now, his designs are enjoyed by clients around the world.

Each of these statement pieces is made-to-order, allowing clients to request their own personal touches to the table. One of the most desired features that ThunderWood Studio adds to their statement pieces is illumination. Using either phosphorus or built-in-lights, these tabletops can be altered so that they glow in the dark. In doing so, many of the exquisite details are highlighted, including the sea creatures swimming underneath the blue waves. “To create something unique, you need an idea and a vision,” he continues. “My task is to develop these ideas and put them into practice. And most importantly, you and I are the creators of these masterpieces.”

Ukrainian artist Oleksiy, better known as ThunderWood Studio, creates striking resin and wood furniture.

Some of their custom-made pieces even glow in the dark.

The epoxy resin material makes it look like a bright ocean is covering the wood.

