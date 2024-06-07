Home / Entertainment / Music

Extremely Rare Wu-Tang Clan Album Will Play at Australian Museum Later This Year

By Sarah Currier on June 7, 2024
Wu Tang Clan Performing In 2019

Photo: benhoudijk/Depositphotos

The hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan has the unique honor of having the most expensive album ever sold. There is only one CD of their studio album titled Once Upon a Time in Shaolin in existence, making it one of the rarest records in the world. But luckily for music connoisseurs and Wu-Tang Clan fans alike, Tasmania’s Museum of Old and New Art (Mona) is set to show the album as part of an exhibit later this year, providing a once-in-a-lifetime listening opportunity.

The coveted album was recorded in Staten Island, New York, and was produced between 2006 and 2013. It features all nine surviving members of the group, as well as vocals from Cher and Game of Thrones actress, Carice van Houten. Once Upon a Time in Shaolin has 31 recorded tracks and comes in an ornate nickel box along with a certificate of authenticity and a leather-bound manuscript with lyrics. Until now, only a handful of people have heard some of the songs, as the album has a legal condition that states it cannot be released for 88 years.

Wu-Tang Clan, which consisted of ten members and started in Staten Island in the 1990s, is a revolutionary group known for their gritty New York City sound that helped shape east coast hip-hop. Their 1993 debut album, titled Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers), is widely considered to be one of the greatest hip-hop albums of all time, and helped inspire many rappers and artists who came after them.

In addition to its musical value, the physical copy of Once Upon a Time in Shaolin itself also has an interesting history. The sole copy of the album was originally bought by former pharmaceutical executive Martin Shkreli for $2 million in 2015, who streamed snippets of the songs online following the 2016 U.S. presidential election. It was then seized by the U.S. Department of Justice in 2021 following Shkreli's conviction for securities fraud, after which it was sold to a group of NFT buyers for $4 million. This group, known as PleasrDAO, are the ones lending the album to Mona.

The museum will offer 30 minute listening sessions to a handful of lucky guests from June 15-24 as part of their Namedropping exhibit. The waitlist has already filled up, but it is worth checking back to see if there are any openings. To read more about the exhibit, check out Mona's website.

Wu-Tang Clan: Website | Instagram | Spotify
Mona: Website
h/t: [ARTnews]

Related Articles:

Comprehensive Photo Exhibition Traces the Rise of Hip-Hop Across 50 Years

Get to Know Hip-Hop History With This Cool Boombox Poster

Portraits of Rappers and Hip Hop Stars (15 photos)

Charlie Brown Hilariously Mashed-Up with 90s Rap

Sarah Currier

Sarah Currier is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Based in central Iowa, she is currently enrolled at Iowa State University and is working toward a BA in Journalism and Mass Communication with a minor in English. She loves all things creative, and when she’s not writing, you can find her immersed in the worlds of television, film, and literature.
Read all posts from Sarah Currier
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

5 Previously Unheard Recordings of Louis Armstrong at the BBC Studios Will Be Released
Irish Kids Perform Super Catchy Dance Track That Music Lovers Are Calling the Song of the Summer
Italian Concert Organist Dazzles With Magical Musical Performances
Musician Builds 109-String Acoustic Harp Guitar That Can Play Different Chords at Once
Eminem’s Emotional Letter and Hand-Drawn Portrait Addressed to Tupac’s Mother
John Lennon and Paul McCartney’s Sons Collaborated on a Brand New Song

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Watch These Kids Play a Perfect Cover of Ozzy Osbourne’s “Crazy Train” on Xylophone
Eminem Celebrates 16 Years of Sobriety by Sharing His Recovery Chip With Pride
Mongolian Metal Band Uses Throat Singing and Traditional Instruments to Rock Out
New Photography Book Lifts the Veil on Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love’s Family Life in the Early 90s
Paul McCartney Shares Poignant Story of Singing ‘Let It Be’ for Jimmy Buffett in His Final Days
Singing Nuns Are Bringing 13th-Century Latin Hymns to Contemporary Music Charts

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.