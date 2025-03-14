My Modern Met was in attendance as an invited guest of M3F Fest and provided accommodations. However, all opinions in this article are written from an honest, unbiased perspective.

M3F Fest Electrifies Phoenix With a Big Music Lineup and Even Bigger Vibes

By Eugene Kim and Sara Barnes on March 14, 2025
Traveler Trippy for M3F Festival

Photo: Traveler Trippy for M3F Festival

Billed as “the Arizona music and arts festival that gives back,” M3F Fest just concluded its stellar 2025 event. Spread across Friday, March 7, and Saturday, March 8, the Phoenix-based festival was stacked with incredible talent and featured over 30 musical acts, including iconic headliners LCD Soundsystem and Justice, along with other big names like Alvvays, Sylvan Esso, BadBadNotGood, Luna Luna, Slow Pulp, LEISURE, and Girl Talk.

You could feel the excitement in the air when entering the Steele Indian School Park grounds. The bass was pumping, and the festival attendees were dressed for the occasion, donning bright colors and patterned clothing. It was a place for everyone; people from Phoenix and beyond—of all ages and backgrounds—danced and vibed to the unforgettable music roster of performances. (Here's the M3F Fest Spotify playlist with songs from the lineup.)

While the first day had some uncharacteristically light rain for Phoenix, it didn’t stop people from coming out. On Saturday, the weather was perfect, and energy levels were even higher.

My Modern Met Co-Founder and Editor-in-Chief Eugene Kim was on the ground for both days of M3F Fest. “The highlights were indie pop band Alvvays bringing their incredible pop vocals,” he shares. “Girl Talk had electric energy and a hype man who was shooting toilet paper with some custom contraption into the crowd.” And he couldn't forget the French electronic music duo Justice. “They brought the house down with incredible lights and sounds.”

Giving back is at the heart of M3F Fest. In 2023, M3F launched the M3F Fund, allowing nonprofit or 501 (c)(3) organizations to apply for funding, with organizations needing to provide clear, measurable plans that align with M3F’s four pillars of Community, Education, Arts, and Environment. M3F Fund, believes in the 3 C’s: community, culture, and charity. The M3F Fund raised $750,000 in 2024, supporting a range of charities with notable contributions of $140,000 to Phoenix Children’s Hospital for music therapy programs and $100,000 to Habitat for Humanity of Northern Arizona for a new 40-home development.

M3F Fund wouldn’t exist without the support of the attendees, as all of the proceeds go directly to charities in the greater Phoenix area. “M3F takes pride in supporting the community as one of the only 100% non-profit Music Festivals,” the organizers explain. “When they buy a ticket to have the time of their life at M3F Fest, they are ultimately giving back to the community around them.”

To raise as much money as possible, M3F Fest 2025 needed to have outstanding offerings. Music was the focal point, but if fans needed a break—whether for food, drinks, or just to take in another experience—that’s when M3F Fest also delivered. “The entire setting was meticulously organized,” Eugene explains, “with tasty food trucks lined up at every corner, ranging from pizza and nachos to quesabirria tacos and teriyaki bowls.” The VIP experience had seats where you could lounge and take a break, clean and accessible bathrooms, and premium VIP-only bars.

“It was a celebration of music and life,” Eugene shares, “and I'm grateful to have experienced it in 2025.” Scroll down to see more from the festival, and follow us on Instagram for more on-the-ground content.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by M3F Fest (@m3ffest)

The lineup included iconic headliners LCD Soundsystem and Justice, along with other big names like Alvvays, Sylvan Esso, Luna Luna, Slow Pulp, LEISURE, and Girl Talk.

Justice - Photo: Kyle Dehn for M3F Festival

Justice (Photo: Kyle Dehn for M3F Festival)

Justice - Photo: Kyle Dehn for M3F Festival

Justice (Photo: Kyle Dehn for M3F Festival)

LCD Soundsystem - Photo: Kyle Dehn for M3F Festival

LCD Soundsystem (Photo: Kyle Dehn for M3F Festival)

LCD Soundsystem - Photo: Kyle Dehn for M3F Festival

LCD Soundsystem (Photo: Kyle Dehn for M3F Festival)

My Modern Met Co-Founder and Editor-in-Chief Eugene Kim was on the ground for both days of M3F Fest. One of his highlights was seeing the indie pop band Alvvays perform.

Alvvays Photo: Eugene Kim My Modern Met M3F Fest 2025

Alvvays (Photo: Eugene Kim / My Modern Met)

Alvvays Photo: Eugene Kim My Modern Met M3F Fest 2025

Alvvays (Photo: Eugene Kim / My Modern Met)

Sylvan Esso - Photo: Neil Schwartz for M3F Festival

Sylvan Esso (Photo: Neil Schwartz for M3F Festival)

Sylvan Esso - Photo: Peter Speyer for M3F Festival

Sylvan Esso (Photo: Peter Speyer for M3F Festival)

Eugene Kim My Modern Met M3F Fest 2025

Slow Pulp (Photo: Eugene Kim / My Modern Met M3F Fest 2025)

M3F Fest 2025 was a place for everyone; people from Phoenix and beyond—of all ages and backgrounds—danced and vibed to the unforgettable music roster of performances.

Peter Speyer for M3F Festival

Photo: Peter Speyer for M3F Festival

Photo: Neil Schwartz for M3F Festival

Photo: Neil Schwartz for M3F Festival

Photo: Neil Schwartz for M3F Festival

Photo: Neil Schwartz for M3F Festival

Photo: Neil Schwartz for M3F Festival

Photo: Neil Schwartz for M3F Festival

Photo: Peter Speyer for M3F Festival

Photo: Peter Speyer for M3F Festival

Photo: Peter Speyer for M3F Festival

Photo: Peter Speyer for M3F Festival

Photo: Traveler Trippy for M3F Festival

Photo: Traveler Trippy for M3F Festival

Folks came ready to party, let loose, and enjoy the music.

Photo: Traveler Trippy for M3F Festival

Photo: Traveler Trippy for M3F Festival

Photo: Traveler Trippy for M3F Festival

Photo: Traveler Trippy for M3F Festival

Photo: Traveler Trippy for M3F Festival

Photo: Traveler Trippy for M3F Festival

Neil Schwartz for M3F Festival

Photo: Neil Schwartz for M3F Festival

Photo: Neil Schwartz for M3F Festival

Photo: Neil Schwartz for M3F Festival

Beyond the stage were tasty food trucks lined up on every corner, art installations, and more.

Neil Schwartz for M3F Festival

Photo: Neil Schwartz for M3F Festival

Neil Schwartz for M3F Festival

Photo: Neil Schwartz for M3F Festival

“It was a celebration of music and life,” Eugene shares, “and I'm grateful to have experienced it in 2025.”

Kyle Dehn for M3F Festival

Photo: Kyle Dehn for M3F Festival

Get a peek into the performances and electric energy of the crowd:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by My Modern Met (@mymodernmet)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by My Modern Met (@mymodernmet)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by My Modern Met (@mymodernmet)

M3F Fest: Website | Instagram | Facebook

