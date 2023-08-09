Home / Drawing / Illustration

Get to Know Hip-Hop History With This Cool Boombox Poster

By Margherita Cole on August 9, 2023
Inside Boombox Poster by Dorothy

Photo: Dorothy | $38.34

It's hard to imagine the history of an entire music genre contained in one poster. However, Dorothy specializes in prints that are as educational as they are beautiful to look at. The UK-based studio produced a mesmerizing tribute to the development of hip-hop music in the Inside Information: Boombox poster. This amazing piece of design is especially significant as we approach the 50th anniversary of the genre.

The three-color litho print celebrates 100 of the greatest moments in the history of hip-hop in the form of a JVC RC-M90 boombox, starting with DJ Kool Herc's Back to School Jam in the Bronx on August 11, 1973. This project was a collaboration between James Quail and Malik Thomas. “We both love hip-hop and we started by listing out all our favorite stories that we wanted to show, from classic moments like DJ Kool Herc’s Back to School Jam, to stories like Grand Wizzard Theodore inventing scratching (when his mum came into his room to tell him to turn the music down he tried to stop a record spinning and accidentally moved it backward and forwards and invented the scratching technique),” Quail tells My Modern Met. “Or Boogie Down Productions and The Juice Crew feuding over the true birthplace of hip-hop in Bridge Wars, or Sylvia Robinson meeting Big Bank Hank at the Pizzeria through to views of artists and label-mates just hanging out together and we tried to surround them with little clues and easter eggs to their inspirations and influences, so there are nods to films that the artists list as influences or things they’ve sampled.”

There are cameos of over 350 hip-hop artists in the poster, including Snoop Dog, Dr. Dre, Beastie Boys, Wu-Tang Clan, and Lil Wayne. “Malik who illustrated it is a massive hip-hop head and it really was a labor of love for him, so it spiraled out of control as we just added more and more references and it was quite hard to know when to stop as there’s just always more amazing things to hear and discover or stories that we'd remember,” Quail adds. “But I think we’ve crammed a lot of what we love in there, hopefully, the people can feel our love for the subject through it.”

You can purchase the Inside Information: Boombox poster via Dorothy's website for £30 (approximately $38.34).

UK-based studio Dorothy explores the history of hip-hop music in their Inside Information: Boombox poster.

Inside Boombox Poster by Dorothy

Photo: Dorothy | $38.34

This three-color litho print was a collaboration between James Quail and Malik Thomas.

Inside Boombox Poster by Dorothy

Photo: Dorothy | $38.34

It features iconic moments from hip-hop history, such as DJ Kool Herc at his Back to School Jam and the rap battle between Kool Moe Dee and Busy Bee at Harlem World in 1981.

Inside Boombox Poster by Dorothy

Photo: Dorothy | $38.34

Inside Boombox Poster by Dorothy

Photo: Dorothy | $38.34

Inside Boombox Poster by Dorothy

Photo: Dorothy | $38.34

The poster features over 350 hip-hop artists, including Snoop Dog, Dr. Dre, Beastie Boys, Wu-Tang Clan, and Lil Wayne.

Inside Boombox Poster by Dorothy

Photo: Dorothy | $38.34

Inside Boombox Poster by Dorothy

Photo: Dorothy | $38.34

Inside Boombox Poster by Dorothy

Photo: Dorothy | $38.34

Inside Boombox Poster by Dorothy

Photo: Dorothy | $38.34

Inside Boombox Poster by Dorothy

Photo: Dorothy | $38.34

Inside Boombox Poster by Dorothy

Photo: Dorothy | $38.34

Inside Boombox Poster by Dorothy

Photo: Dorothy | $38.34

Inside Boombox Poster by Dorothy

Photo: Dorothy | $38.34

Inside Boombox Poster by Dorothy

Photo: Dorothy | $38.34

Inside Boombox Poster by Dorothy

Photo: Dorothy | $38.34

 

Find more of Dorothy's clever posters at My Modern Met Store!

 

Dorothy: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Dorothy.

Follow My Modern Met Store: Facebook | Instagram | Pinterest | Twitter
Subscribe to My Modern Met Store newsletter for updates!

Related Articles:

Show Off Your Music Taste With One of These Ingenious “Blueprint” Posters

Stunning Posters Illustrate the History of Jazz and Hip-Hop

Trace the Course of Rock & Roll History With This Amazing Blueprint Poster

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. She wrote and illustrated an instructional art book about how to draw cartoons titled 'Cartooning Made Easy: Circle, Triangle, Square' that was published by Walter Foster in 2022.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Sokolova
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Ed Sheeran Surprises and Serenades Newly Married Couple at a Karaoke Bar
Jay-Z Becomes First Black Male Recording Artist to Reach Multi-Platinum Milestone
Who Was N.C. Wyeth? Learn About the 20th Century Illustrator Responsible for Over 100 Books
Sinéad O’Connor’s 1992 ‘Saturday Night Live’ Photo-Ripping Controversy Explained
RIP Sinéad O’Connor: Irish Music Legend Dies at the Age of 56
Learn About the Magic of Mary Blair, an Illustrator Who Helped Define Early Disney Films

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Dave Grohl Plays Metallica Cover With a Talented 10-Year-Old Fan
Indigenous Singer Beautifully Covers The Beatles’ “Blackbird” in Mi’kmaq Language
Traveling Artist Creatively Documents His Adventures in Visually Exciting Sketchbooks
10 Tips and Tricks for Using Colored Ink to Create Stunning Illustrations
Learn About J.C. Leyendecker, the Illustrator Who Defined Men’s Style in the Early 20th Century
Creative Band Plays Music Using Vintage Typewriters as Musical Instruments

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.