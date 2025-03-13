View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dolly Parton (@dollyparton)

Legendary country singer-songwriter Dolly Parton recently announced the passing of her husband, Carl Thomas Dean, who died on Monday, March 4, at the age of 82. Parton and Dean shared a remarkable 58-year marriage, having first met on the day she arrived in Nashville as an 18-year-old aspiring singer. In a heartfelt tribute, Parton honored Dean’s memory with a new song, “If You Hadn't Been There,” which she shared in an Instagram post on Friday, March 7.

Parton and Dean married in 1966—two years after they first met. “I fell in love with Carl Dean when I was 18 years old. We have spent 60 precious and meaningful years together,” Parton wrote in the caption. “Like all great love stories, they never end. They live on in memory and song. He will always be the star of my life story, and I dedicate this song to him.”

The heartfelt song includes poignant lyrics: “If you hadn't been there / Where would I be? / Without your trust, love, and belief.” You can feel Parton’s deep emotion in the way she sings as she continues, “You made me dream / More than I dared, / And I wouldn't be here / If you hadn't been there.” The track’s cover features an old photo of Parton embracing Dean when they were younger, with her arms wrapped around him.

This isn’t the first time Parton has written a song inspired by her husband. Though Dean remained out of the public eye, he had a significant influence on her music, most notably serving as the inspiration for her classic hit, “Jolene.”

In 2008, Parton revealed that the song was inspired by a bank teller who had a crush on Dean. “She got this terrible crush on my husband,” Parton said. “And he just loved going to the bank because she paid him so much attention. It was kinda like a running joke between us—when I was saying, ‘Hell, you’re spending a lot of time at the bank. I don't believe we've got that kind of money.’ So it’s really an innocent song all around, but sounds like a dreadful one.”

Parton, who is now 79, thanked her fans for their love and support during this difficult time after her husband’s passing. “This is a love note to family, friends, and fans,” she shared on Instagram on Thursday. “Thank you for all the messages, cards, and flowers that you’ve sent to pay your respects for the loss of my beloved husband Carl. I can’t reach out personally to each of you but just know it has meant the world to me. He is in God’s arms now and I am okay with that. I will always love you.”

Listen to Parton’s new song, “If You Hadn’t Been There,” below.

Dolly Parton just released a new song honoring her late husband, Carl Thomas Dean, who died on Monday, March 4, at the age of 82.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dolly Parton (@dollyparton)

The song, titled If You Hadn't Been There, beautifully captures their 60-year marriage and the love they shared.

Dolly Parton: Instagram | YouTube

Related Articles :

Dolly Parton Invests $4.5 Million to Kickstart Nashville’s Early Literacy Initiative

Dolly Parton’s “Jolene” Song Is Completely Transformed When Slowed to 33 RPM

7 Ways Country Legend Dolly Parton Quietly Gives Back to Make the World a Better Place

Dolly Parton Donates $1M of Her Own Money and $1M From Her Businesses To Hurricane Helene Relief Efforts