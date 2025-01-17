Home / Entertainment / Music

Listen to Sam Smith’s Sonic Versatility in His Highly Praised NPR Tiny Desk Concert

By Regina Sienra on January 17, 2025

NPR's Tiny Desk is a intimate concert series beloved by music fans. It offers the opportunity to listen to raw, unfiltered performances by some of the world's top musicians. This is particularly alluring when a powerful vocalist gets to play, showcasing their true abilities without any autotune or similar tech. That's why British singer-songwriter Sam Smith thrived in this format, giving a 20-minute show that many wish went on for longer.

The acoustic set was recorded in 2023, when Smith was halfway through their Gloria the Tour headlining concert tour in support of their fourth studio album, Gloria (2023). Despite being only four songs long, the setlist is a career-spanning glimpse. It starts with Smith's breakthrough ballad “Stay With Me,” followed by dance pop hit “How Do You Sleep,” a duet with LaDonna Harley-Peters in “Lay Me Down,” and “Unholy,” a provocative track that earned Smith their latest Grammy.

Smith, who has been in the big leagues of pop music for about a decade, has already won some of the biggest accolades in the industry. They have five Grammy Awards–Best Pop Vocal Album for In the Lonely Hour (2014), Best New Artist, Record of the Year and Song of the Year for “Stay With Me,” and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance alongside Kim Petras for “Unholy” in 2023. With this, they are the first openly non-binary musician to win a Grammy Award. Smith also has a Golden Globe and an Academy Award for “Writing's on the Wall,” the theme for the James Bond film Spectre (2015).

The singer has long been lauded for their tremendous vocal range, which ranges from baritone to tenor. This gift is complemented by their profoundly personal songs in a wide range of styles. Smith is no stranger to carrying their heart on their sleeve, showing equal vulnerability when writing about a broken heart with a soaring ballad or openly celebrating their desires with a floor-filling tune.

Take a dive into Smith's musical prowess and revisit their chart-topping hits by watching their NPR Tiny Desk Concert.

Sam Smith rose to the big leagues of pop music with their chart-topping ballad, “Stay With Me.”

They confirmed their status as a versatile and powerful songwriter with “Writing's on the Wall,” the theme for the James Bond film Spectre, which earned them an Academy Award.

Smith is the first openly non-binary musician to win a Grammy Award, winning their latest trophy for their collaboration with Kim Petras in “Unholy.”

