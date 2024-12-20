Home / Entertainment / Music

Watch World-Famous Pianist Lang Lang’s Breathtaking Performance in Notre-Dame

By Regina Sienra on December 20, 2024

To mark the exciting reopening of Notre-Dame, a concert featuring some of the top classical musicians in the world took place at the cathedral. Among the virtuosos that performed was Lang Lang, widely regarded as one of the best pianists alive. Joined by legendary conductor Gustavo Dudamel and the Orchestre Philharmonique de Radio France, Lang Lang delivered a breathtaking performance of the final movement of Camille Saint-Saëns’ “Second Piano Concerto.”

The choice of the musical piece ties back to the long history between the French capital and its beloved cathedral. Saint-Saëns was a born and raised Parisian prodigy that charmed local audiences with his vibrant compositions, and even had a 20-year stint as a church organist.

The Second Piano Concerto is described as requiring incredible skill due to the fast-paced nature of the music. The talented Lang Lang threw himself into the performance, delivering a precise but heartfelt interpretation. The Chinese pianist is no stranger to the work of Saint-Saëns, as he released an entire album performing music by the French composer earlier this year. Aptly titled Saint-Saëns, it includes the same Second Piano Concerto he played in Notre-Dame—a composition he has previously referred to as a “magnificent but underrated Romantic masterpiece.”

“This weekend, I had the privilege of performing with the Radio France Philharmonic Orchestra and @gustavodudamel to celebrate the re-opening of Notre Dame in Paris,” the pianist wrote on Instagram, “I’m incredibly grateful to have been part of this historic moment.”

You can watch Lang Lang’s thrilling performance below.

Pianist Lang Lang delivered a breathtaking performance of Saint-Saëns’ “Second Piano Concerto” during the reopening of Notre-Dame.

Lang Lang: Website | Instagram | Spotify

Sources: Lang Lang plays stunning Saint-Saëns in newly-reopened Notre Dame; Lang Lang – Saint-Saëns Out Now

