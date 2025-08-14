Oil Paintings Capture Bright Colors and Ornate Patterns of Traditional Mexican Garments

At the center of Yael Medrez Pier’s paintings is a deep admiration for the creativity and resourcefulness of Indigenous women around Mexico. The Mexico City-born and based artist relies on eye-catching compositions that spotlight the traditional garments worn by members of different groups. Medrez Pier’s colorful and ornate compositions may be alluring on their own, but they are ultimately a visual path to tell the life stories of her subjects.

These works make up the series Woven Heritage: A Window into Cultural Richness and Humanity through Ethnic Women’s Pioneering Textiles. Here, Medrez Pier depicts women of all ages and from different locations—some live and work in her hometown, while others she’s met around her trips through Southern Mexico. Most importantly, she always comes back to the women to share their portraits with them, resulting in both a poignant moment of pride for the model and an uplifting dialogue between muse and artist.

One such case is María Rosa Medina Ramirez, a 76-year-old artisanal knitter and needlewoman, whom the artist met while visiting a Mexico City market. The artist depicted Medina Ramirez at work, making her hands the focal point, which also highlights the artist’s dexterity at capturing the texture of the artisan’s aging hands. Working with oil on aluminum panel, Medrez Pier’s choice of canvas adds to the luminosity of her pieces.

Meanwhile, the painting Perfume of the timeless shows two women named Patricia and Violeta selling fruit on Justo Sierra street in Mexico City. The location has a special meaning to the artist, as it is the street where her family first lived when they arrived in Mexico in the 1920s.

“The cobblestone street, old doors, and architecture represent a timeless connection between past and present,” the artist explains. “These women, just as I see them today, could have been here 100 years ago, embodying a strong sense of timelessness. The scene reflects the essence of life in Mexico City, the heat, the scent of ripe fruit, and the lingering perfume of memory, where tradition and history merge.”

In Tach’in, which means “hospitality” in the Tzotzil language, the artist recalls a scene she saw at 16 when visiting the southern Mexican state of Chiapas. Upon becoming lost, she and her sister knocked on a door to ask for directions, where they were greeted by female artisans at work. Upon realizing the young women were lost and likely hungry, they got to work cooking a hearty meal for them, as depicted in the painting.

Medrez Pier has also come across exciting and empowering stories in Oaxaca. During a parade at the annual Guelaguetza festival, she spotted a beautiful woman in a striking traditional Oaxacan dress. After approaching her, the artist learned the woman’s name was Zoila. She was a dress maker and had created her garments herself. Medrez Pier captured her textile work in the painting Pájaro de Fuego (Fire Bird), sharing the limelight with her long hair against a detailed yet muted black stone background.

The artist also enjoys painting different versions of similarly structured compositions. This allows her to experiment with a different chromatic approach, crafting a new reality for her subject with a distinct message and voice. Among these experiments are the Ixchel I and Ixchel II paintings, which depict the same young woman with two distinct yet interconnected outfits and braiding styles. This project gave Medrez Pier the rare opportunity to have the actual model in the studio, adding a layer of intimacy to the artworks. “Now, seeing both paintings together, I feel they complement each other beautifully,” the artist admits.

To Medrez Pier, Mexico is color, and every hue should be celebrated to its fullest. She says,“Through this process, I’ve learned so much—not just about art, but about seeing the world with curiosity and honoring the beauty of Mexico’s culture and Indigenous people.”

To stay up to date with the artist, follow on Yael Medrez Pier on Instagram, where she chronicles her creative and painting process.

At the center of Yael Medrez Pier’s paintings, is a deep admiration for the creativity and resourcefulness of Indigenous women around Mexico.

Born and based in Mexico City, the artist relies on eye-catching compositions that spotlight the traditional garments worn by members of different groups.

Medrez Pier’s colorful and ornate compositions may be alluring on their own, but they are ultimately a visual path to tell the life stories of her subjects.

Medrez Pier depicts women of all ages and from different locations—some live and work in her hometown, while others she’s met around her trips through Southern Mexico.

Most importantly, she always comes back to the women to share their portraits with them, resulting in both a poignant moment of pride for the model and an uplifting dialogue between muse and artist.

To Medrez Pier, Mexico is color, and every hue should be celebrated to its fullest.

“Through this process, I’ve learned so much—not just about art, but about seeing the world with curiosity and honoring the beauty of Mexico’s culture and Indigenous people.”

Yael Medrez Pier: Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Marc Straus Gallery.

Related Articles :

Artist Looks Inward To Create Mind-Bending Paintings That Explore Mental Health [Interview]

Artist Faces Her Fear of the Ocean by Painting Powerful Crashing Waves

Dreamy Ethereal Paintings Come to Life With Reflective Gold Leaf

Artist Meditates Upon Postcolonial Identity With Hybrid Paintings [Interview]