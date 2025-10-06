Home / Art / Sculpture

Artist Explores Humanity’s Wide Range of Emotions Through Multi-Faced Sculptures

By Eva Baron on October 6, 2025

What if the entire range of human emotions could be gleaned all at once, within a single face? That question is one that Yoshitoshi Kanemaki seeks to answer through his art. For years, the Tokyo-based artist has carved delicate, life-size sculptures out of wood, each filtered through impressive “glitch” effects that ultimately create several disparate faces. In one sculpture alone, we can encounter everything from glee, playfulness, and pride to despair, anxiety, and frustration.

These sculptures were at the heart of Kanemaki’s recent solo exhibition, Insight Prism, staged at FUMA Contemporary in Tokyo. There, the artist unveiled one of his most ambitious projects to date, meticulously chiseled from Japanese nutmeg and katsura. Sharing the name of the exhibition itself, Insight Prism depicts a young girl with outstretched arms, her entire body disrupted into an assortment of pixels. Her face appears shattered, as if viewed through a crystal, and yet she remains serene and at ease, almost insisting that we grab her hand and join her.

Although this particular piece doesn’t capture many different expressions, Kanemaki’s technical prowess shines through. Insight Prism relies upon multiple gridlocked components, all of which are carefully stacked and balanced to achieve the glitched appearance. Some of his other sculptures are similarly constructed, including Reflective Prism from 2024. As with Insight Prism, Reflective Prism also showcases a girl with a crystalized face, although this time she wears a hesitant, somewhat shy expression.

Many works, however, focus more on the kaleidoscope of emotion. Ulala Caprice 3rd, for instance, features a pink-haired girl standing confidently with her hands against her hips. But moving around the sculpture reveals more subdued expressions, implying that, beneath happiness, there may always be a sense of dissatisfaction—and vice versa.

That kind of analysis may not be far off, given Kanemaki’s fascination with multi-faced, multi-armed Buddhist statues. Within Buddhist tradition, no emotion is truly static, nor is it permanent—it can, in other words, vanish just as easily as it arrived. This philosophy is made physical in Kanemaki’s sculptures, each of which visualizes the gradual transition between conflicting feelings.

“We all play multiple roles in our daily lives, switching between them as different situations unfold,” Kanemaki remarked in his artist statement. “Insight Prism embodies distorted reflections of the self and intersecting layers of self-consciousness, refracted, decomposed, and reassembled.”

To discover more of the artist’s work, check out Yoshitoshi Kanemaki’s Instagram.

For years, Yoshitoshi Kanemaki has created wooden sculptures bearing multiple different faces, as if they’ve been filtered through a prism.

Inspired by multi-faced, multi-armed Buddhist statues, Kanemaki’s sculptures explore the full range of human emotions and consciousness.

Yoshitoshi Kanemaki: Instagram

Related Articles:

Exquisite Wooden Sculptures Move Like Real-Life Computer Glitches

Artist Paints Desert Scenes Interrupted by Enchanting Glitch and Pixel Effects

Colorful Wooden “Pixels” Converge To Create Enigmatic Face Masks

Eva Baron

Eva Baron is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Eva graduated with a degree in Art History and English from Swarthmore College, and has previously worked in book publishing and at galleries. She has since transitioned to a career as a full-time writer. Beyond writing, Eva enjoys doing the daily crossword, going on marathon walks across New York, and sculpting.
Read all posts from Eva Baron
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Mythical Animals Made of Straw Take Over Field in Japan for 2025 Wara Art Festival
Meet the Wacky, Whimsical, and Playful Sculptures of En Iwamura
Learn How the Largest Art Car on the 2025 Burning Man Playa Came to Life in the Desert [Interview]
Artist Uses Salvaged Materials To Create Life-Size Sculptures That Explore Dual Identities [Interview]
Artist’s Decade-Worth of Sculptures Imagine Ordinary Objects Colorfully Reclaimed by Nature
Serpentine Feather Sculptures Are One Part of Kate MccGwire’s Incredible 25-Year Retrospective

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Bourbon and Glassblowing Unite in New Chihuly Exhibition at Sprawling Kentucky Distillery
Clay and Machinery Merge in Poignant Sculptures of Endangered Species [Interview]
Artist Preserves Both the Past and Future With Intricately Layered Glass Sculptures
Artist Draws From Architecture and Biology To Create Ceramic Homes for Bugs To Live in [Interview]
Mesmerizing Kinetic Sculpture Made of Delicately Stacked Steel Rings
Stunning Sculptures Made From Scrap Metal Highlight the Creative Beauty of Being Resourceful

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.