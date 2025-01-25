Artist Paints Desert Scenes Interrupted by Enchanting Glitch and Pixel Effects

For an artist, the desert must resemble a canvas. Just as vast, intimate, and untouched, the desert provides a sense of possibility that has attracted renowned figures such as Georgia O’Keeffe, Diego Rivera, and Ansel Adams. It has also served as a rich source of inspiration for Alexis Mata.

As with his predecessors, the Mexico City-based artist also prioritizes abstract imagery in his desert scenes. His mode of abstraction, however, differs in how remarkably responsive it is to contemporary technology.

“Since I was a child, I’ve been fascinated by how TV screens would glitch, and I used to try to document those moments,” Mata tells My Modern Met. “Over time, I realized this would become the main thread running through my work.”

Mata’s compositions are often interrupted with these glitched and pixelated effects, creating dramatic ridges and streaks across his desert landscapes.

“It all starts with the sketches,” Mata explains. “I work digitally, but I also create errors manually with a scanner. Once I’m happy with the image, I translate it into different media.”

Errors are a preferred theme for Mata, figuring heavily into his series Fata Morgana. On view at The Hole in New York until January 25, 2025, the series compiles several desert paintings. Each landscape is filtered through surreal colors and textures, generating images that almost appear hallucinogenic.

“[The series] was triggered by the idea of mirages—seeing things that aren’t there, hallucinating, and how the mind creates errors after staring at the same thing for too long,” Mata says.

In fact, Mata created Fata Morgana while traveling to three different deserts near Mexico City. During these outings, the artist took medicinal plants to influence his creative process.

“I worked from altered states of consciousness using medicinal plants,” Mata describes. “I’d write down thoughts while watching sunsets or observing cacti. The results became even more colorful and surreal, which I really enjoyed.”

The result is a pervasive feeling of magic. El espejo en el desierto, for instance, depicts a towering cluster of cacti, the sky behind it bursting with an orange sunset. The canvas is then effectively split in half by a glitch effect, distilling Mata’s color palette into pixelated, yet deeply captivating, bands. The sensation recalls Mata’s affection for mirages.

“There’s beauty in [mirages], in how the mind decodes what it wishes to see, almost like magic,” Mata says of the series.

Because of this, there’s no linear or correct way for the mind to “decode” Mata’s images. This is one of the artist’s goals—and one of his favorite parts.

“I always say I’m just a conduit—the viewer completes the other half of [my] work,” he says. “For example, during the show at The Hole, a child told me my paintings reminded him of the desert levels in Mario Bros. I found that really funny and charming.”

Others, Mata continues, might see connections to Carlos Castañeda or Dune in his artwork, but, ultimately, “that’s not for [him] to decide.”

To discover more of his enchanting work, visit Mata’s website or follow him on Instagram.

Artist Alexis Mata captures the surreal beauty of desert landscapes throughout his distorted yet enchanting paintings.

Painted while visiting three different deserts in Mexico, Mata's Fata Morgana series incorporates the themes of error and desert mirages.

The series encourages viewers to reach their own conclusions, increasing each painting's sense of magic.

Fata Morgana is on view at The Hole in New York until January 25, 2025.

Exhibition Information

Alexis Mata

Alexis Mata and Raul de Lara: Fata Morgana

December 14, 2024-January 25, 2025

The Hole in New York, NY

86 Walker St., 10013

Alexis Mata: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Alexis Mata and The Hole, New York.