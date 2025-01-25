Home / Painting / Oil Painting

Artist Paints Desert Scenes Interrupted by Enchanting Glitch and Pixel Effects

By Eva Baron on January 25, 2025
Alexis Mata glitched desert scenes

“El Espejo En El Desierto”

For an artist, the desert must resemble a canvas. Just as vast, intimate, and untouched, the desert provides a sense of possibility that has attracted renowned figures such as Georgia O’Keeffe, Diego Rivera, and Ansel Adams. It has also served as a rich source of inspiration for Alexis Mata.

As with his predecessors, the Mexico City-based artist also prioritizes abstract imagery in his desert scenes. His mode of abstraction, however, differs in how remarkably responsive it is to contemporary technology.

“Since I was a child, I’ve been fascinated by how TV screens would glitch, and I used to try to document those moments,” Mata tells My Modern Met. “Over time, I realized this would become the main thread running through my work.”

Mata’s compositions are often interrupted with these glitched and pixelated effects, creating dramatic ridges and streaks across his desert landscapes.

“It all starts with the sketches,” Mata explains. “I work digitally, but I also create errors manually with a scanner. Once I’m happy with the image, I translate it into different media.”

Errors are a preferred theme for Mata, figuring heavily into his series Fata Morgana. On view at The Hole in New York until January 25, 2025, the series compiles several desert paintings. Each landscape is filtered through surreal colors and textures, generating images that almost appear hallucinogenic.

“[The series] was triggered by the idea of mirages—seeing things that aren’t there, hallucinating, and how the mind creates errors after staring at the same thing for too long,” Mata says.

In fact, Mata created Fata Morgana while traveling to three different deserts near Mexico City. During these outings, the artist took medicinal plants to influence his creative process.

“I worked from altered states of consciousness using medicinal plants,” Mata describes. “I’d write down thoughts while watching sunsets or observing cacti. The results became even more colorful and surreal, which I really enjoyed.”

The result is a pervasive feeling of magic. El espejo en el desierto, for instance, depicts a towering cluster of cacti, the sky behind it bursting with an orange sunset. The canvas is then effectively split in half by a glitch effect, distilling Mata’s color palette into pixelated, yet deeply captivating, bands. The sensation recalls Mata’s affection for mirages.

“There’s beauty in [mirages], in how the mind decodes what it wishes to see, almost like magic,” Mata says of the series.

Because of this, there’s no linear or correct way for the mind to “decode” Mata’s images. This is one of the artist’s goals—and one of his favorite parts.

“I always say I’m just a conduit—the viewer completes the other half of [my] work,” he says. “For example, during the show at The Hole, a child told me my paintings reminded him of the desert levels in Mario Bros. I found that really funny and charming.”

Others, Mata continues, might see connections to Carlos Castañeda or Dune in his artwork, but, ultimately, “that’s not for [him] to decide.”

To discover more of his enchanting work, visit Mata’s website or follow him on Instagram.

Artist Alexis Mata captures the surreal beauty of desert landscapes throughout his distorted yet enchanting paintings.

Alexis Mata glitched desert scenes

“Volar Para Observar”

Alexis Mata glitched desert scenes

Detail from “Volar Para Observar”

Alexis Mata glitched desert scenes

“Luna Nueva”

Alexis Mata glitched desert scenes

“Espejismo En El Atardecer 1”

Painted while visiting three different deserts in Mexico, Mata's Fata Morgana series incorporates the themes of error and desert mirages.

Alexis Mata glitched desert scenes

“Atardecer En El Desierto”

Alexis Mata glitched desert scenes

“El Día En El Valle De Los Cactus”

The series encourages viewers to reach their own conclusions, increasing each painting's sense of magic.

Alexis Mata glitched desert scenes

“Paisaje Cactus.”

Alexis Mata glitched desert scenes

“CACTUS AURORABOREAL”

Alexis Mata glitched desert scenes

“La Tarde De Cactus”

Alexis Mata glitched desert scenes

Detail from “La Tarde De Cactus.”

Fata Morgana is on view at The Hole in New York until January 25, 2025.

Alexis Mata glitched desert scenes

“Alexis Mata and Raul de Lara: Fata Morgana” at The Hole, New York, NY (December 14, 2024—January 25, 2025).

Alexis Mata glitched desert scenes

“Alexis Mata and Raul de Lara: Fata Morgana” at The Hole, New York, NY (December 14, 2024—January 25, 2025).

Alexis Mata glitched desert scenes

“Alexis Mata and Raul de Lara: Fata Morgana” at The Hole, New York, NY (December 14, 2024—January 25, 2025).

Exhibition Information
Alexis Mata
Alexis Mata and Raul de Lara: Fata Morgana
December 14, 2024-January 25, 2025
The Hole in New York, NY
86 Walker St., 10013

Alexis Mata: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Alexis Mata and The Hole, New York.

Related Articles:

Incredible Photo Captures Comet ATLAS and the Milky Way in the Mojave Desert

Evocative Watercolor Paintings Visualize Dreamscapes Filled With Majestic Wildlife and Raw Emotions

Surreal Oil Paintings Depict a World Consumed by Catastrophic Forest Fires

Eva Baron

Eva Baron is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Eva graduated with a degree in Art History and English from Swarthmore College, and has previously worked in book publishing and at galleries. She has since transitioned to a career as a full-time writer. Beyond writing, Eva enjoys doing the daily crossword, going on marathon walks across New York, and sculpting.
Read all posts from Eva Baron
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Demi Lang
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Powerful Oil Paintings of Women on Wood Tell the Story of Resilient Unsung Heroes [Interview]
Surreal Oil Paintings Depict a World Consumed by Catastrophic Forest Fires
Spanish Painting Hidden for 140 Years Is Now on Public View for the First Time Ever
Moody Geometric Landscape Paintings Appear To Glow in the Moonlight
Still-Life Artist Turns Popular Junk Food Into Oil Paintings That Belong in a Museum
Finger-Painting Artist Creates Floral Masterpieces Inspired by Creamy Cake Rosettes

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Gallery Removes 300 Years of Smoke Damage From Half of a Painting to Showcase Their Restoration Abilities
Powerful Oil Paintings of Emboldened Women Highlight Strength Needed To Confront Life’s Challenges
Artist Retraces the Steps of Impressionist Masters in Her Latest Paintings [Interview]
Psychedelic Landscape Paintings Capture the Spirit of the Sierra Nevada Mountains
Mysterious and Macabre Oil Paintings of People Shrouded in Textiles
Classical Realism and Surreal Abstraction Collide in Monumental Oil Paintings

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.