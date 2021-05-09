Home / Art / Sculpture

Otherworldly Botanical Sculptures Formed With Thousands of Porcelain Shards

By Sara Barnes on May 9, 2021
Ceramic Sculptures by Zemer Peled

Artist Zemer Peled creates something whole from things that are broken. Her ceramic sculptures of plant-like organisms are formed with thousands of porcelain shards. The arrangements are a spellbinding combination of colors, texture, and forms that have an otherworldly appeal. Her In Eden series, in particular, conveys this sort of beguiling beauty; the pieces have an inviting warmth to them with tropical greens, pinks, and oranges. But at the same time, their texture is defensive with porcupine line-like needles that cover their entire surfaces.

The nature of Peled’s work is often at odds with one another. “The association of porcelain with grace, refinement, and civilization is turned on itself when we are confronted with this material in another state,” she says. Broken down into small pieces, there’s a “brutality” to her work with its all-over fragmentation. “When seen in the organic formations of Peled’s structures, a whole from the shards is recreated, this time estranged from its original context of neatness, tradition, and cultivation, but nonetheless unified by an overall cohesiveness of movement and composition.”

Scroll down to enjoy the details of In Eden. Then, follow Peled on Instagram to see what she’s working on next.

In her series In Eden, Zemer Peled has created porcelain sculptures from thousands of shards.

Porcelain Sculptures by Zemer PeledPorcelain Sculptures by Zemer PeledCeramic Sculptures by Zemer PeledCeramic Sculptures by Zemer PeledCeramic Sculptures by Zemer PeledCeramic Sculptures by Zemer Peled

Get an up-close look at the incredible detail in the video below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Zemer Peled (@zemerpeled)

Zemer Peled: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Zemer Peled.

Related Articles:

Surreal Ceramic Sculptures Expertly Crafted to Look Like Carved Wood

Artist Fuses Ceramics Plates With Fringe To Explore Her Dual Heritage as a Mexican-American

Colossal Ceramic Installation Reflects the Fragility of the Coral Reef

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met and Manager of My Modern Met Store. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Artist Transforms Foliage into Adorable Topiary Sculpture of a Sleeping Baby Bird
Ordinary Objects Sliced and Reborn as Fragmented Sculptures
Artist Sculpts Polymer Clay Into Colorful Swirling Landscapes
These Meticulously Crafted Hand-Blown Glass Spiders Will Make You Do a Double-Take
Delicate Metal Dandelion Sculptures Capture the Weightless Beauty of the Weeds
Textured Wall Hangings Use Real Plant Life To Capture the Rugged Beauty of Coastlines and Jungles

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

‘The Kiss of Death’: The Magnificent Sculpture Celebrating the Afterlife
Artist Crafts Embroidered Felt Sculptures of Popular Foods That Look So Real
Luminous Glass Sculptures Come to Life With Human Interaction
Shimmering “Dragon Eggs” Reveal Faraway Landscapes Within Resin and Wood
Feather Sculpture Pays Tribute to Native American Generosity to Irish During the Great Famine
Tiny Treehouses Are Meticulously Handcrafted Within Bonsai Trees of All Sizes

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.