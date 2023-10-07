Macau's Hollywood-inspired Studio City resort opened its doors in 2015 and was so successful that it hired Zaha Hadid Architects for an expansion. Now, one of two hotels planned during Phase Two has opened to the public. Inspired by the rich detailing and bold geometries of the Art Deco era, the W Macau is a 557-room luxury hotel.

The stunning design recalls the signature craftsmanship of Art Deco with three gradations of glass that form external fins. These shapes highlight the vertical nature of the 40-story hotel, and the glass acts to reduce glare and solar heat gain for the comfort of guests.

Guests will have plenty of leisure and entertainment amenities to keep them busy. In addition to cafés, restaurants, a pool, a spa, and a gym, there is even a recording studio for guests.

The W Macau is just one element of ZHA's expansive plans for Phase Two. Sprawling over 62 acres, the vision for Phase Two also includes one of Asia's largest indoor water parks, extensive meeting spaces, and a cinema to complement the resort's existing theme.

The plans won the BREEAM Asia Awards 2021, and with a full opening planned for 2024, all eyes will be watching as the rest of the complex opens to the public.

The W Macau in the Studio City resort, designed by Zaha Hadid Architects, recently opened to the public.

The hotel is just one part of a larger Phase Two expansion that will open in 2024.

Photos © Virgile Simon Bertrand. My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by ZHA.