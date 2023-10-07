Home / Architecture / Hotels

Zaha Hadid Architects Unveils Art Deco-Inspired Hotel in Macau

By Jessica Stewart on October 7, 2023
Studio City Resort in Macau by ZHA

Macau's Hollywood-inspired Studio City resort opened its doors in 2015 and was so successful that it hired Zaha Hadid Architects for an expansion. Now, one of two hotels planned during Phase Two has opened to the public. Inspired by the rich detailing and bold geometries of the Art Deco era, the W Macau is a 557-room luxury hotel.

The stunning design recalls the signature craftsmanship of Art Deco with three gradations of glass that form external fins. These shapes highlight the vertical nature of the 40-story hotel, and the glass acts to reduce glare and solar heat gain for the comfort of guests.

Guests will have plenty of leisure and entertainment amenities to keep them busy. In addition to cafés, restaurants, a pool, a spa, and a gym, there is even a recording studio for guests.

The W Macau is just one element of ZHA's expansive plans for Phase Two. Sprawling over 62 acres, the vision for Phase Two also includes one of Asia's largest indoor water parks, extensive meeting spaces, and a cinema to complement the resort's existing theme.

The plans won the BREEAM Asia Awards 2021, and with a full opening planned for 2024, all eyes will be watching as the rest of the complex opens to the public.

The W Macau in the Studio City resort, designed by Zaha Hadid Architects, recently opened to the public.

Parking Area of Studio City Resort Macau by ZHA

The hotel is just one part of a larger Phase Two expansion that will open in 2024.

Studio City Resort in Macau by ZHA

Zaha Hadid Architects: Website | Instagram | Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn

Photos © Virgile Simon Bertrand. My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by ZHA.

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she's not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'.
