Creative Winners of the 2024 Mobile Photography Awards

By Jessica Stewart on April 10, 2024
2024 Mobile Photography Awards

“Firecracker Symphony” by Victor Tan. Photo Essay Winner.

Once again, the Mobile Photography Awards is proving that good photography isn't limited to owning a DSLR. Since 2011, the contest has been showcasing the creative possibilities of mobile photography and the 13th annual contest is no different. Shanghai-based photographer Yajun Hu took home the top prize for his portfolio of street photography, all taken using a Xiaomi Ultra 13.

Hu's work focuses on the small coincidences of life, whether it's a person being framed by a reflection or a fountain cleverly covering part of someone's body. Daniel Berman, the founder of the Mobile Photography Awards, exudes enthusiasm for Hu's work, describing it as being “distinguished by a unique interplay of shadows, colors, and shapes, infusing the compositions with depth and emotion.” He adds, “Each photograph serves as a piece of a larger narrative, contributing to a rich tapestry of urban storytelling.”

In addition to Hu, other photographers were singled out in 12 different categories, ranging from Landscapes to Portraits to Architecture. Each category celebrates the distinctive qualities of mobile photography, highlighting its accessibility, immediacy, and portability.

This year, photographers from over 80 different countries entered the competition, which just shows how widespread the use of phone photography has become. Scroll down to view more winners and get inspired to use your camera's phone creatively.

Shanghai-based photographer Yajun Hu won the 2024 Mobile Photography Awards for his creative street photography.

Mobile Phone Street Photography

“Broken Portrait” by Yajun Hu. MPA Photographer of the Year and Winner, Black & White. Shot on Xiaomi 13 Ultra.

Mobile Phone Street Photography

Image by Yajun Hu. MPA Photographer of the Year. Shot on Xiaomi 13 Ultra.

Mobile Phone Street Photography

Image by Yajun Hu. MPA Photographer of the Year. Shot on Xiaomi 13 Ultra.

Twelve category awards were also handed out to an array of talented photographers.

Kelingking Beach Aerial View

“Wonder Kelingking Beach” by Yuepeng Bao. Winner, Travel & Transportation. Shot on iPhone 14 Pro Max.

2024 Mobile Photography Awards

“The Void” by Wei Wei. Winner, Architecture & Design. Shot on Xiaomi 13 Ultra 1.

2024 Mobile Photography Awards

“Tetris” by Roy Pan. Winner, Silhouettes. Shot on iPhone 13 Pro.

2024 Mobile Photography Awards

“The Violinist Returning Home at Night” by Queenie Cheen. Winner, Portraits and Self-Portraits. Shot on Vivo X90 Pro Plus.

2024 Mobile Photography Awards

“Playground” by Chang Nianzu. Winner, Street Photography. Shot on Xiaomi 13 Pro.

Aerial view of Golden Mountains

“Golden Mountains” by Di Lu. Winner, Landscapes & Wildlife. Shot on Oppo S6 Pro.

The awards were started in 2011, making them the longest-running photo contest dedicated to mobile phone photography.

Grasshoppers on a leaf

“Beyond the Green” by Hollyn Johnson. Winners, Macro & Details. Shot on Samsung S22 Ultra.

People on an obstacle course

“Cadet Obstacle Course” by Elliot Ferguson. Winner, People. Shot on iPhone XR.

2024 Mobile Photography Awards

“Forge by Melissa Johnston. Winner, VisualFX & Digital Art. Shot on iPhone 14 Pro.

Black and white lamps

“Light Up” by Wai Ying Kwok. Winner, The Darkness/Noir. Shot on Samsung Galaxy S23.

2024 Mobile Photography Awards

“The Falls” by Ryan Cardone. Winner, Water/Snow/Ice. Shot on iPhone 12 Pro.

Mobile Photography Awards: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Mobile Phone Awards.

