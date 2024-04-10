Creative Winners of the 2024 Mobile Photography Awards

Once again, the Mobile Photography Awards is proving that good photography isn't limited to owning a DSLR. Since 2011, the contest has been showcasing the creative possibilities of mobile photography and the 13th annual contest is no different. Shanghai-based photographer Yajun Hu took home the top prize for his portfolio of street photography, all taken using a Xiaomi Ultra 13.

Hu's work focuses on the small coincidences of life, whether it's a person being framed by a reflection or a fountain cleverly covering part of someone's body. Daniel Berman, the founder of the Mobile Photography Awards, exudes enthusiasm for Hu's work, describing it as being “distinguished by a unique interplay of shadows, colors, and shapes, infusing the compositions with depth and emotion.” He adds, “Each photograph serves as a piece of a larger narrative, contributing to a rich tapestry of urban storytelling.”

In addition to Hu, other photographers were singled out in 12 different categories, ranging from Landscapes to Portraits to Architecture. Each category celebrates the distinctive qualities of mobile photography, highlighting its accessibility, immediacy, and portability.

This year, photographers from over 80 different countries entered the competition, which just shows how widespread the use of phone photography has become. Scroll down to view more winners and get inspired to use your camera's phone creatively.

Shanghai-based photographer Yajun Hu won the 2024 Mobile Photography Awards for his creative street photography.

Twelve category awards were also handed out to an array of talented photographers.

The awards were started in 2011, making them the longest-running photo contest dedicated to mobile phone photography.

