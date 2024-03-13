Photo Contest Winners Celebrates Photography’s Ability To Create Compelling Visual Stories

Thanks to its monthly photo contests, The Independent Photographer helps talented creatives showcase their work to the world. Their most recent competition, Visual Story, recognized photographers who are able to use their work to create a strong narrative. Judged by Nairobi-based photographer Nichole Sobecki, who contributes to Everyday Africa and is regularly published in National Geographic, the contest is full of compelling storytelling.

Indian photographer Vikas Datta was named the winner for his dynamic photo of a young boy rowing a boat across North Delhi's Yamuna River. As the boy uses his body to leverage the oars backward, birds fly up in the air, making an even more captivating image.

“The most powerful storytelling is world-making,” shared Sobecki. “It transports you, like this frame, into a place, a moment, and an entire sensory experience. Within the beautiful tonality and layered composition of this frame, I can almost feel the rush of the bird’s wings on my cheeks and hear the soft thud as the paddle hits the water. In the little boatman’s expression is a kind of quiet, daily heroism that we too often overlook.”

A very different type of photograph came in second place. Alejandra Lopez Zaballa‘s charming photo of two young orphans in Oaxaca, Mexico, immediately draws the viewer in. The portrait is part of an ongoing project about a girls' care home in the city and when Zaballa asked for the photo, she was charmed by the way one girl stepped in to “style” her friend.

The diversity of these entries proves that there are many ways to create a strong narrative. Scroll down to see all the winners and finalists and then get ready for the next monthly contest, which is dedicated to street photography. Entries are open until the end of March 2024, with $2,000 in cash going to the winners.

Here are the winners and finalists of Visual Story competition run by The Independent Photographer.

“A celebration of the art of photographic storytelling, the Visual Story Award is a search for the most powerful stories.”

The Independent Photographer: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by The Independent Photographer.