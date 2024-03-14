Incredible Winners of the 2024 British Wildlife Photography Awards

After evaluating over 14,000 images, the 2024 British Wildlife Photography Awards deemed Ryan Stalker‘s photograph of a soccer ball adrift in the ocean the winner. But this is no ordinary soccer ball. Having washed up in Dorset after a journey across the Atlantic, it also transported barnacles that clung to the plastic.

Stalker's stunning photo provokes thoughts about how ocean waste can transport invasive living organisms from one place to another. For his masterful photo, which is technically sound and also tells an important story, Stalker took home the title of British Wildlife Photographer of the Year.

In the youth competition, Max Wood was named RSPB Young British Wildlife Photographer of the Year. His evocative photo of a coot running across a misty lake at sunrise is a wonderful showcase of his talent. Wood won the overall prize after being named the top photographer in the 15- to 17-year-old division. In doing so, he beat out young photographers in the 11 and Under and 12-14 years division.

No matter what the age, the overall and category winners have all done an incredible job of showcasing nature in Britain. And in doing so, they provide a crucial reminder of what value the UK's woodlands, wetlands, and other ecosystems still hold.

Scroll down to see all the winners of the 2024 contest, and then get ready for the 2025 awards, which is now accepting entries from photographers of all levels.

Here are the winners of the 2024 British Wildlife Photography Awards.

The contest received over 14,000 images of Britain's natural environment.

