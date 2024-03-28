Two Gannets Fighting Over a Fish Win the 2024 World Nature Photography Awards

A photograph taken on vacation on the Shetland Islands has won photographer Tracey Lund the grand prize of the 2024 World Nature Photography Awards. Her striking photo shows two gannets underwater as they look to snatch a fish for a tasty meal. The UK photographer's winning photo was selected from the thousands that were entered into the contest.

Lund's photograph also took home the win in the Behavior – Birds category, one of 14 categories awarded in the contest. From portraits of animals to images of people interacting with the environment, the contest is a rewarding look at all facets of the natural world.

Among the category winners, standouts include Alexander Brackx‘s incredible photo capturing the moment a cheetah attacked a zebra and her foal. The dynamic image is a true look at survival in the wild. On the other hand, Pavlos Evangelidis gives us a serene look at how humans rely on nature for nourishment. The Greek photographer's image of Sri Lankan fishermen balancing on poles as they cast their lines at sunset is a beautiful look at tradition.

For the first time, the competition is also giving people the opportunity to have their favorite photographs in their homes. A selection of the winning images from this year’s and previous years’ winners is available to purchase in a dedicated online store. In a win for the environment, the contest will plant a tree for every piece of wall art sold.

“Our winners never fail to take our breath away with their stunning images,” said Adrian Dinsdale, co-founder of the WNPAs. “As always, it’s such a joy to see the amazing caliber of entries into the awards. We’re thrilled that people will now have the chance to buy some of these images to grace the walls of their homes.”

Scroll down to see some of our favorite winners and finalists from the 2024 competition.

These are the incredible winners of the 2024 World Nature Photography Awards.

The contest was founded on the belief that we can all make small efforts to shape the future of our planet in a positive way.

This year's awards received thousands of entries from photographers across six continents.

A selection of the winning images is available for purchase in a special online shop.

World Nature Photography Awards: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by the World Nature Photography Awards.