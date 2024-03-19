Incredible Youth and Student Finalists From the 2024 Sony World Photography Awards

Personal identity and family heritage are two themes touched upon by many of the young photographers shortlisted in the 2024 Sony World Photography Awards Student and Youth competition. Twenty photographers were singled out for their exceptional work and are now in the running for the title of Student Photographer of the Year and Youth Photographer of the Year.

The Student competition recognizes a body of work by those enrolled in leading higher education institutions. Participants were asked to submit a portfolio of five to 10 images in response to a brief. This year, that prompt was “Home.” The competition explains, “The shortlisted projects highlight the student photographers’ diverse perspectives on place, community, identity, and belonging, showing the nuanced stories and conversations they engage with as they develop their practices.”

Photographers aged 19 and under were invited to participate in the Youth competition. These young talents were asked to submit one image in response to the brief “Through Your Eyes.” This prompted interesting looks at their personal experiences. Several photographers created a commentary on their relationship with the natural world, while others used creative self-portraits to reflect on their own identities.

Scroll down to see all of the shortlisted entries, and stay tuned for the winners' announcement on April 18, 2024.

Here are the shortlisted entries for the Student and Youth competitions at the Sony World Photography Awards.

The Student competition involved submitting a portfolio in response to the prompt “Home.”

The Youth competition, for photographers 19 and under, entered a single image in response to the brief “Through Your Eyes.”

The winners of both divisions will be announced on April 18.

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by the Sony World Photography Awards.