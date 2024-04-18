Photo Contest Winners Give a Close-Up Look at the Beauty of Water

In between its annual contest, the Close-up Photographer of the Year (CUPOTY) runs a special challenge for photographers. This year's theme, Water, sparked a set of inspiring entries, and now the winner has been revealed. Hungarian photographer Tibor Litauszki won for his fascinating photo of an alpine newt feasting on frog eggs.

To get the photo, Litauszki used underwater housing and weights to place his camera under the eggs. He then patiently waited until after dark, when the first newt appeared, and triggered the camera remotely. Considering that he wasn't completely sure that underwater housing would be waterproof, this was a bold move. But his faith in his creative vision paid off with the photo and the win.

“‘We asked photographers to show us work on a Water theme. Our callout was answered with images of seahorses swimming through kelp, flowers bejeweled with rain, and insects drying out their wings before taking flight, among so many other things,” shares CUPOTY co-founder Tracy Calder. “As usual, looking at all the entries was both educational and inspiring.”

Ian Gilmour and Sebastien Blomme round out the winner's podium with their unique takes on the theme. In Gilmour's artistic image, which came in second place, frozen water is used to encase flowers, providing an interesting look at the blooms' details. Blomme's third-place image highlights water's importance to insects such as dragonflies. He patiently waited until he was able to capture one spreading its wings as it touched down at a pond near his home in France. The final image is notable for its use of reflection and natural light.

In addition to the winners, CUPOTY also published a list of exceptional finalists. The notable photos include an image of a snake emerging from a murky pond, a charming set of bonnet mushrooms under the rain, and a look at how barnacles are using ocean plastic as their homes. As a whole, the Water Challenge is an incredible platform to showcase the talents of these photographers as CUPOTY gears up to begin allowing entries to the annual competition in May.

The Close-up Photographer of the Year has announced the winners of its Water Challenge.

The photography challenge runs in between CUPOTY's annual contest, which is opening for entries in May.

