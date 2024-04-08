15 Delicious Photos From Acclaimed International Food Photography Competition’s Shortlist

Now in its 13th edition, the Pink Lady® Food Photographer of the Year is once again proving that photography can be both artistic and appetizing. The recently revealed shortlist of the 2024 competition highlights a plethora of food-related imagery from around the world. Selected from thousands of images from 65 countries that entered this year's contest, the photos take us from a biker's fast-food burger to the inner workings of a Michelin-starred restaurant.

The contest's 17 categories offer ample scope for creative food photographers. Whether highlighting single ingredients or the bonds between people, the photographs remind us of the important role that food plays in our lives. A global judging panel will now have the difficult task of whittling down the list and selecting the winners, who will be announced at an awards ceremony in London in early June.

All of the finalists will see their work on display at The Malls Gallery in London as part of the Plate! St. James festival celebrating food, drink, and photography. Scroll down to see some of our favorite finalists and view the full shortlist on the Pink Lady® Food Photographer of the Year website.

Here are some of our favorite finalists from the 2024 Pink Lady® Food Photographer of the Year competition.

The winners will be announced in early June at an awards ceremony in London.

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Pink Lady ® Food Photographer of the Year.