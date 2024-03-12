21 Winners and Finalists of the 2024 Sony World Photography Awards Open Competition

The 2024 Sony World Photography Awards continues to announce the winners of its various competitions, including the 10 category winners of the Open Competition. This division honors the best single images from 2023 across 10 different categories and is a beautiful glimpse at the photography talent that lives all around the world.

From Michelle Sank‘s portrait of young women lounging at a pool in South Africa to Ian Ford‘s incredible documentation of a jaguar hunting down a caiman, the winners cover a wide variety of photographic genres. But what they all have in common is the ability to move us through their technical skill and visual storytelling.

For their efforts, each category winner receives digital imaging equipment from Sony and will compete for the title of Open Photographer of the Year, which will be announced in mid-April at a ceremony in London. In addition to the winners, the judges also shortlisted 124 photographs from the Open Competition. The strength of these entries proves how tough the competition is, particularly in a year when over 395,000 images from over 220 countries and territories were submitted.

Scroll down to see the winners of all the Open Competition categories and some of our favorite finalists.

Here are the Open Competition winners of the 2024 Sony World Photography Awards.

Over 395,000 images from over 220 countries and territories were submitted to the Sony World Photography Awards 2024.

Here are some of our favorite finalists of the 124 photographs that were placed on the shortlist.

The overall winner of the Open competition will be announced at the ceremony in London on April 18.

World Photography Organisation: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by the Sony World Photography Awards.