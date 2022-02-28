Home / Travel

Tokyo’s 2D Cafe Looks Like an Incredible Manga Drawing

By Jessica Stewart on February 28, 2022
2D Cafe in Tokyo

In a-ha's 1985 music video for Take on Me, the lead singer walks through a 2D drawing that eventually becomes three-dimensional. The video was revolutionary at the time and continues to inspire. One look at Tokyo's 2D Cafe and one can't help but think of the iconic video. Located in the Shin Okubo neighborhood, this cute cafe looks like a page from a manga.

The clever black-and-white interior appears as a flat drawing, so patrons can sip their drinks in a piece of art come to life. The three-dimensional tables and chairs are outlined in what looks like sketch strokes and blend perfectly with other elements, like the curtains, that are actually flat.

While Tokyo's 2D Cafe opened in 2019, it's gained renewed interest after auki999 published new photos to Twitter. People were blown away by the charm of the space and the incredible illusion. This isn't the only location, as there are similar concepts in South Korea, Russia, Singapore, and Malaysia.

As you can imagine, the cafe is quite popular with Instagrammers and YouTubers who are looking to document unique experiences. And, of course, while there, they enjoy the teas, coffee, and decadent shaved iced desserts featured on the menu. Luckily, those offerings are definitely in three dimensions and, from what we can see, quite delicious.

Tokyo's 2D Cafe has an interior designed to look like a flat black-and-white manga.

2D Manga Cafe in Japan2D Cafe in Tokyo2D Cafe in Tokyo

The quaint cafe is a favorite place for YouTubers to explore.

There are also 2D cafes in South Korea, Singapore, and Malaysia.

h/t: [SoraNews24]

All images via auki999.

Related Articles:

Japanese Restaurant Serves Noodles in Elegant Ice Cube Bowls

Tokyo Restaurant Offers 3D-Printed Sushi Tailored to Your Health Needs

Japanese Zoo Uses Stuffed Capybaras to Encourage Social Distancing in Its Restaurant

This Japanese Hot Pot Restaurant Features an Adorable Bear Taking a Dip in the Hot Springs

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Airstream ‘eStream’ Concept Camper Is Navigating Towards the Future of Sustainable Travel
Here’s Where 20 of Art History’s Most Famous Masterpieces Are Located Right Now
Multiple “Ghost” Statues Haunt the Grounds of a Castle on Lake Como
Inspiring Winning Images from the 2021 Travel Photographer of the Year Awards
Bali’s First Underwater Restaurant Is Nestled Into an Immersive Aquarium Experience
You Can Spend the Night at a 500-Year-Old British Pub Now Listed on Airbnb

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

435-Mile Walking Route With Scenic Views Opens on Canada’s Prince Edward Island
Mirrored Cabin Reflects the Surrounding Landscape to Perfectly Blend in With Scenery
Kyoto’s Historic Bamboo Forest Illuminated With Lanterns and Light Projections
25 Culturally Unique Christmas Dinners From Around the World
The ‘Home Alone’ House Is Actually Available to Book on Airbnb This December
Discover Relaxation and Renewal When You Stay at the Luxury Miraval Arizona Resort

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.