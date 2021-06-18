Home / Design

This Café in Moscow Looks Like a 2D Comic Book World

By Margherita Cole on June 18, 2021
Cartoon Cafe in Moscow Russia

Have you ever wanted to step inside your favorite drawing? Well, at Café Bw, you can do just that and stay for a latte as well. With locations in Moscow and Saint Petersburg, this cartoon-inspired café has quickly become a favorite location amongst the locals for its whimsical decor.

When visitors step inside, they will be greeted by a wall-to-wall black and white interior. Everything inside Café Bw, including the floors and furniture, has been painted with graphic lines. “The idea came up to create a place that would be interesting mainly due to its interior (of course, with a good coffee). The renovation took just over a month, and around 100 kg [about 220 pounds] of paint was used up,” says Solbon, the creator and owner of Café Bw.

“Since then, our customers have been delighted! People deliberately come to us to take unusual pictures. Our employees are also delighted with the work and some even waited months for vacancies to open.” On the walls of the café are drawings of indoor plants, windows with curtains, rows of books, framed artwork, an oven, a clock, and more. Additionally, guests can interact with some of the installations like the “flat-looking” piano or the “drawing” of a telephone.

You can learn more about the café by visiting its website and following it on Instagram.

The interior of Café Bw in Moscow and Saint Petersburg, Russia, was designed to look like a two-dimensional cartoon world.

Cartoon Cafe in Moscow Russia

The walls, furniture, and floors have been painted to look like black and white line drawings.

Cartoon Cafe in Moscow RussiaCartoon Cafe in Moscow RussiaCartoon Cafe in Moscow RussiaCartoon Cafe in Moscow RussiaCartoon Cafe in Moscow RussiaCartoon Cafe in Moscow RussiaCartoon Cafe in Moscow RussiaCartoon Cafe in Moscow RussiaCartoon Cafe in Moscow RussiaCartoon Cafe in Moscow RussiaCartoon Cafe in Moscow RussiaCartoon Cafe in Moscow RussiaCartoon Cafe in Moscow RussiaCafé Bw: Website | Facebook | VK | Instagram

All images via Café Bw.

Related Articles:

Vibrant Pantone Café Incorporates Iconic Color Swatches into Its Food and Decor

Japanese Cafe Creatively Serves Hot Coffee in a Sugary-Sweet Cone

Charming Café Looks Like It’s Straight Out of a Wes Anderson Film

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. When she’s not writing, Margherita continues to develop her creative practice in sequential art.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Internet’s Most Popular Websites Reimagined as Countries on a World Map [Interview]
How to Start Your Fine Art Collection Off Fresh This Summer
5 Tips on How to Create Your Dream Gallery Wall
50 Creative Graduation Caps Worn by Crafty Grads
25+ Free Zoom Backgrounds to Creatively Transform Your Video Meetings
Glass Artist Handcrafts Octopus-Shaped Wine Decanter With 8 Delicate Tentacles

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

First U.S. Stamp by Alaska Native Designer Tells a Tale of Tlingit Lore
5 Modern Rube Goldberg Machines That Are Brilliantly Nonsensical
15 Unique Light Fixtures and Lamps to Brighten Up Your Space
Designer Creates Gender and Race-Neutral Deck of Playing Cards
Pink Seesaw Installed on U.S.-Mexico Border Wall Wins ‘Best Design’ Award
10 Hi-Tech Indoor Gardens That’ll Help You Easily Grow Your Own Food

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.