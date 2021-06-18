This Café in Moscow Looks Like a 2D Comic Book World

Have you ever wanted to step inside your favorite drawing? Well, at Café Bw, you can do just that and stay for a latte as well. With locations in Moscow and Saint Petersburg, this cartoon-inspired café has quickly become a favorite location amongst the locals for its whimsical decor.

When visitors step inside, they will be greeted by a wall-to-wall black and white interior. Everything inside Café Bw, including the floors and furniture, has been painted with graphic lines. “The idea came up to create a place that would be interesting mainly due to its interior (of course, with a good coffee). The renovation took just over a month, and around 100 kg [about 220 pounds] of paint was used up,” says Solbon, the creator and owner of Café Bw.

“Since then, our customers have been delighted! People deliberately come to us to take unusual pictures. Our employees are also delighted with the work and some even waited months for vacancies to open.” On the walls of the café are drawings of indoor plants, windows with curtains, rows of books, framed artwork, an oven, a clock, and more. Additionally, guests can interact with some of the installations like the “flat-looking” piano or the “drawing” of a telephone.

You can learn more about the café by visiting its website and following it on Instagram.

The interior of Café Bw in Moscow and Saint Petersburg, Russia, was designed to look like a two-dimensional cartoon world.

The walls, furniture, and floors have been painted to look like black and white line drawings.

All images via Café Bw.

