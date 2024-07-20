Dubrovnik, Croatia, has become a top destination for Game of Thrones—and House of the Dragon—fans ever since it started making cameos as King's Landing, the capital of Westeros. While the thrilling political moves occur in castles and palaces, fans have found a completely different arena where the characters can settle their disputes: a rooftop basketball court.

While most of the scenes that take place in King's Landing were actually shot on a Warner Bros. set, this hasn't stopped Game of Thrones fans from making a pilgrimage to this Mediterranean jewel. As if the ancient architecture wasn't enough to keep tourists busy for hours, the discovery of Dubrovnik's rooftop basketball court has people planning yet another stop to their visit. Even if you can't visit, people have plenty of fun sharing memes about how it could fit into the plot of Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon.

The basketball court's location has made it one of the most photographed basketball courts around the world, and it even earned a nod from Architectural Digest, which named it one of the best-designed basketball courts in the world in 2022.

“Not only is the court set within the old, terra-cotta roofs of the city, but the views of the Adriatic Sea are something out of a fairy tale in Croatia,” says the publication.

If you ever plan to visit and shoot some hoops, it's located at 20000, Grad, Dubrovnik, Croatia, although those who have visited it warn that reaching it is a bit of a hike. However, the views of the city alone are worth it. Just be prepared that you won't be alone, as Dubrovnik and its Old Town are dealing with overtourism.

Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon fans were thrilled to discover a basketball court nestled in Dubrovnik's Old Town—which stands in for the city of King's Landing.

Yoooo Kings Landing has a basketball court. House of the Dragon about to go crazy. pic.twitter.com/FpLDYen5c9 — Kendra Middleton (@KenniMiddleton) July 8, 2024

Those who love the TV shows and basketball have made their way to this unique court.

Played there last week. Crazy view pic.twitter.com/Ym3knVSsfx — Daniel Fox (@DanBFox1287) July 8, 2024

People are also having fun thinking about how the court can fit into a dramatic plotline.

“I know I will get no justice here, so I demand a trial by 21” https://t.co/WxoSrDzrl7 pic.twitter.com/0rrPmQgYYn — SaveTheWrek (@SaveTheWrek) July 11, 2024

Me winning a trial by 1v1 (I’m still getting executed) pic.twitter.com/GEuuGmxUaV https://t.co/z9pV4qGzYB — Daiquiri | HOTD Season 2 | (@Da1qu1r1) July 12, 2024

Me when I get picked before Bran the Broken pic.twitter.com/5WMpBMK6jm — Burna Man (@LGburna) July 9, 2024

Gregor Clegane on the Viper pic.twitter.com/lxGoyAaHjv — Jerod Frank (@Jerod_Frank) July 9, 2024

Introducing the newest house in The Seven Kingdoms: pic.twitter.com/7wQiFaXwxE — BILLY (@BILLYhavs) July 8, 2024

h/t: [Thrillist]

