Dubrovnik Has a Basketball Court That Has People Dreaming of Basketball Showdowns in King's Landing

By Regina Sienra on July 20, 2024
View from basketball court in Dubrovnik

Photo: rokas91/Depositphotos

Dubrovnik, Croatia, has become a top destination for Game of Thrones—and House of the Dragon—fans ever since it started making cameos as King's Landing, the capital of Westeros. While the thrilling political moves occur in castles and palaces, fans have found a completely different arena where the characters can settle their disputes: a rooftop basketball court.

While most of the scenes that take place in King's Landing were actually shot on a Warner Bros. set, this hasn't stopped Game of Thrones fans from making a pilgrimage to this Mediterranean jewel. As if the ancient architecture wasn't enough to keep tourists busy for hours, the discovery of Dubrovnik's rooftop basketball court has people planning yet another stop to their visit. Even if you can't visit, people have plenty of fun sharing memes about how it could fit into the plot of Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon.

The basketball court's location has made it one of the most photographed basketball courts around the world, and it even earned a nod from Architectural Digest, which named it one of the best-designed basketball courts in the world in 2022.

“Not only is the court set within the old, terra-cotta roofs of the city, but the views of the Adriatic Sea are something out of a fairy tale in Croatia,” says the publication.

If you ever plan to visit and shoot some hoops, it's located at 20000, Grad, Dubrovnik, Croatia, although those who have visited it warn that reaching it is a bit of a hike. However, the views of the city alone are worth it. Just be prepared that you won't be alone, as Dubrovnik and its Old Town are dealing with overtourism.

Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon fans were thrilled to discover a basketball court nestled in Dubrovnik's Old Town—which stands in for the city of King's Landing.

Those who love the TV shows and basketball have made their way to this unique court.

People are also having fun thinking about how the court can fit into a dramatic plotline.

h/t: [Thrillist]

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.

