18 American Comforts You Might Not Realize Are Luxuries

By Emma Taggart on July 5, 2024
The U.S. sometimes gets a bad rap, especially around election time. It's easy to get sucked into the news cycle that focuses on the negatives, but if you're living in America, there's still plenty to be grateful for.

In a bid to spark some positivity around U.S. privilege, Redditor u/Seraphicly329 recently asked the Internet, “What's a luxury that most Americans don't realize is a luxury?” As of writing, the simple question gained over 5,500 replies in just six days. Countless U.S. residents responded with what they believed to be a real home comfort, and some Redditors from around the world chipped in to confirm that the grass isn't always greener.

From clean running water to air conditioning, many comments pointed out that these basic necessities are not universally available. Some people also expressed their appreciation for having lots of choices and quick deliveries when it comes to online shopping. And many Redditors mentioned that grocery stores are better stocked compared to other parts of the world.

One common thread was that many people in the U.S. enjoy spacious living conditions, often with a backyard or more land. And although it's definitely not the case for everyone, it was also noted that homes in the U.S. tend to be larger compared to those in Asia and Europe. And let's not forget the advantages that come with having an American passport, like the ability to travel to most countries without a visa.

Here are 18 things people responded with that Americans should be grateful for.

 

Free public libraries

Air conditioning

Safe drinking water

Easy waste management

Outdoor space

Space in general

Stocked grocery stores

Better online shopping

Affordable gas

National parks

Large homes

Free speech

Democracy

Passport privilege

Accessibility support

Stable currency

Friendly customer service

Convenient bathrooms

