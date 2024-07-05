18 American Comforts You Might Not Realize Are Luxuries

The U.S. sometimes gets a bad rap, especially around election time. It's easy to get sucked into the news cycle that focuses on the negatives, but if you're living in America, there's still plenty to be grateful for.
In a bid to spark some positivity around U.S. privilege, Redditor u/Seraphicly329 recently asked the Internet, “What's a luxury that most Americans don't realize is a luxury?” As of writing, the simple question gained over 5,500 replies in just six days. Countless U.S. residents responded with what they believed to be a real home comfort, and some Redditors from around the world chipped in to confirm that the grass isn't always greener.
From clean running water to air conditioning, many comments pointed out that these basic necessities are not universally available. Some people also expressed their appreciation for having lots of choices and quick deliveries when it comes to online shopping. And many Redditors mentioned that grocery stores are better stocked compared to other parts of the world.
One common thread was that many people in the U.S. enjoy spacious living conditions, often with a backyard or more land. And although it's definitely not the case for everyone, it was also noted that homes in the U.S. tend to be larger compared to those in Asia and Europe. And let's not forget the advantages that come with having an American passport, like the ability to travel to most countries without a visa.
Check out some comments from the thread below and join the conversation on Reddit.
Someone on Reddit asked, “What's a luxury that most Americans don't realize is a luxury?”
What's a luxury that most Americans don't realize is a luxury?
byu/Seraphicly329 inAskReddit
Here are 18 things people responded with that Americans should be grateful for.
Free public libraries
Air conditioning
Safe drinking water
Easy waste management
Outdoor space
Space in general
Stocked grocery stores
Better online shopping
Affordable gas
National parks
Large homes
Free speech
Democracy
Passport privilege
Accessibility support
Stable currency
Friendly customer service
Convenient bathrooms
h/t: [Digg]
