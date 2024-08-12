Airline Offers Women an Option To Avoid Sitting Next To Male Strangers on Their Planes

Flying is not always a comfortable experience. There is limited legroom, long lines, and additional (questionable) fees. But for many travelers, these are hardly the most stressful parts about a trip. When India-based airline IndiGo asked their female customers what would make their travel experience easier for them, they said not having to travel next to a male stranger. Obliging, the company is set to roll out a new policy in August 2024.

IndiGo, which is India’s largest low-cost airline, will allow women to view the gender of the seats already booked on a flight, and opt to sit next to another woman if they prefer. Female passengers who have already booked a seat will be displayed in pink, easing the selection. However, male passengers will not have access to this information, and will get a regular seating plan when choosing a seat.

“IndiGo is proud to announce the introduction of a new feature that aims to make the travel experience more comfortable for our female passengers,” IndiGo said in a statement, “We are committed to providing an unparalleled travel experience for all our passengers, and this new feature is just one of the many steps we are taking towards achieving that goal.”

While this measure proved to be controversial, it stems from real concerns from Indian women. According to the National Crime Records Bureau, India records 51 cases of crime against women every hour. Additionally, 68% of women in a survey also reported having experienced violence while taking public transport, while 55.3% have observed the discomfort of a woman or girl in an incident of violence against women in a public space.

Though IndiGo didn't reveal the main reason for why customers asked for this option, it's no secret that there have been many instances of sexual assault on planes around the world. The issue is so widespread that even the FBI has raised awareness about sexual assaults on airplanes, alerting the public about it being a serious federal crime. Female-friendly alternatives in public spaces are nothing new either; public transit services around the world offer women-only carriages and trains to prevent assaults. In the airline industry, Air Seoul became the first South Korean budget carrier with female-only toilets in 2018.

There are, however, other potential grounds for this request. One simple reason is comfort and space. Manspreading reduces the already limited spaces on planes for anyone to travel comfortably within the bounds of their seat. Ultimately, time will only tell if this initiative is successful, which could mean that more airlines around the world adopt it as well.

