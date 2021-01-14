Home / Travel

Ancient Saudi Arabian City of Hegra Opens To Public After 2,000 Years

By Samantha Pires on January 14, 2021
The Ancient Saudi Arabian City of Hegra Is Open for Tourism After 1,000 Years

Photo: Stock Photos from Cube And Live/Shutterstock

If you are looking for a truly unique tourist destination, look no further than this ancient desert city. Hegra, or Mada’in Salih, is an archaeological site in AIUIa, a city in north-western Saudi Arabia. For the first time in nearly 2,000 years, this incredible city is opening for the public.

David Graf, an archaeologist of the ancient Near East and professor at the University of Miami explains what it is like to visit Hegra and shares his hopes for visitors’ experiences: “It should evoke in any good tourist with any kind of intellectual curiosity: who produced these tombs? Who are the people who created Hegra? Where did they come from? How long were they here? To have the context of Hegra is very important.” However, these questions are not so easily answered.

The Ancient Saudi Arabian City of Hegra Is Open for Tourism After 1,000 Years

Photo: Stock Photos from RCU2019/Shutterstock

Nabataeans, an often-forgotten civilization, used Hegra as an important center for international trade. You may recognize the culture and architecture of Nabataeans from the more famous and long-visited tourist attracted of Petra. Archaeologist Laila Nehmé, co-director of the Hegra Archaeological Project—a French-Saudi partnership working to safely excavate the site—explains why Nabataeans remain such a mystery despite their influence. “The reason we don’t know much about them is because we don’t have books or sources written by them that tell us about the way they lived and died and worshipped their gods,” she says. “We have some sources that are external, so people who talk about them. They did not leave any large mythological texts like the ones we have for Gilgamesh and Mesopotamia. We don’t have their mythology.” These external documents that Nehmé refers to accounts from Greeks, Egyptians, and Romans who traded and interacted with Nabataeans.

To some, this lack of information adds to the mystery and excitement of exploring this relatively untouched site. What we do know is that Nabataeans were originally nomads who came to hold influence in their region in the incense and spice trade routes. We know that they were active from the 4th century BCE through the 1st century CE and that their land is currently found in Jordan, the Sinai Peninsula, Saudi Arabia, Israel, and Syria. Similar to tourists in Petra, visitors to Hegra will notice that there is little trace of the bustling merchant city we imagine. Instead, the beauty is found in the 111 intricate tombs scattered across the desert city. Ornamentation and architecture is clearly influenced by Greek, Roman, and Egyptian culture with symbolism found in their mythology.

The Ancient Saudi Arabian City of Hegra Is Open for Tourism After 1,000 Years

Photo: Stock Photos from Sainuddeen Alanthi/Shutterstock

The new opportunity for tourists to see these works is in part due to Saudi Vision 2030, a plan for Saudi Arabia released in 2016 to help the country expand in tourism and trade. This will help the country shift from its current dependence on oil and help diversify its economic resources. The novel experience open to tourists who are interested in Hegra is one of the first steps to implementing these plans. Tour guides are carefully chosen and trained to introduce outsiders to the history and majesty of a truly unique ancient city.

The ancient city of Hegra has been sitting undisturbed for nearly 2,000 years, but now it's open to the public for the first time.

The Ancient Saudi Arabian City of Hegra Is Open for Tourism After 1,000 Years

Photo: Stock Photos from Hyserb/Shutterstock

Nabataeans, an often-forgotten civilization, used Hegra as an important center for international trade.

The Ancient Saudi Arabian City of Hegra Is Open for Tourism After 1,000 Years

Photo: Stock Photos from Sainuddeen Alanthi/Shutterstock

111 intricate tombs with clear influences from Greek, Roman, and Egyptian architecture and mythology are scattered across the desert city.

The Ancient Saudi Arabian City of Hegra Is Open for Tourism After 1,000 Years

Photo: Stock Photos from RCU2019/Shutterstock

h/t: [Smithsonian Magazine]

Related Articles:

Ingenious Device Can Capture and Identify Any Colors and Fonts in the Real World

8 of the Best Free Font Websites Offering Thousands of Stylish Typefaces

NYC Parks Are Using a Designer’s ‘Tree Font’ to Plant Secret Messages with Real Trees

Designer Reveals the Fonts Used in the Logos of the World’s Biggest Brands

Samantha Pires

Sam Pires is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and an architectural designer. She holds a Bachelor of Architecture degree from NJIT. Sam has design experience at multiple renowned architecture firms such as Gensler and Bjarke Ingels Group. She believes architecture should be more accessible to everyone and uses writing to tell unexpected stories about the built environment.
Read all posts from Samantha Pires
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

10 Facts About Jane Austen, the Beloved ‘Pride and Prejudice’ Author
Discovery of a 9,000 Year-Old Burial of a Female Hunter Challenges Prehistoric Gender Roles
Archaeologists Unearth an Incredibly Well-Preserved Ancient Food Stall in Pompeii
Explore the History of Chess, From Ancient India to the Cold War Rivalries
Explore and Learn About Christmas Traditions Around the World
Gingerbread: The Romantic Medieval History and Its Festive Use Today

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

19 Culturally Unique Christmas Dinners From Like Around the World
What Did the Romans Eat and Drink? Learn About Dining and Diets in the Ancient Empire
Who Was William Shakespeare? Get To Know the Man Behind the Legendary Literature
5 Incredible Facts About the Taj Mahal, an Icon of India
Get a Bird’s-Eye View of UNESCO World Heritage Sites Across the Globe
Explore the “Exploded” Inner Workings of the Ford Model T, the Car That Changed America

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.