47th Kennedy Center Honors Announces Five Recipients Including The Apollo Theater

John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts has recently revealed the five artists who will receive the 47th Kennedy Center Honors this winter. The recipients of the awards this year are Francis Ford Coppola, members of The Grateful Dead—Mickey Hart, Billy Kreutzmann, Phil Lesh, and Bobby Weir—Bonnie Raitt, Arturo Sandoval, and The Apollo Theater in New York.

Since 1978, the Kennedy Center has honored contributors to the performing arts for their role in enriching American culture. David M. Rubenstein, a chairman of the organization, explained in a statement why each artist this year was selected.

Three-time Grammy-Award-winning Bonnie Raitt was chosen for her significant contributions across multiple music genres, including blues, folk, and RnB. Arturo Sandoval, a renowned Cuban-American jazz trumpeter and pianist, was chosen for his stylistic blend of Afro-Cuban music and modern jazz.

While the awards are typically given to individual artists, this year, a musical group is also being recognized. Members of the Grateful Dead—Mickey Hart, Billy Kreutzmann, Phil Lesh, and Bobby Weir—are awarded for their innovative approach to rock music, becoming a staple of American music.

In response to their selection, the Grateful Dead acknowledged the role of their fans in their music: “To be recognized alongside the artists who have in the past received this honor is beyond humbling. The Grateful Dead has always been about community, creativity, and exploration in music and presentation. We've always felt that the music we make embodies and imparts something beyond the notes and phrases being played—and that is something we are privileged to share with all who are drawn to what we do—so it also must be said that our music belongs as much to our fans, the Dead Heads, as it does to us. This honor, then, is as much theirs as ours.”

According to Rubenstein, Francis Coppola, a renowned film director, is also being honored due to the impact his films have had on American culture. Coppola, who currently holds five Academy Awards, is known for his works such as The Godfather series and Apocalypse Now.

Until this point, the Kennedy Center has never awarded an organization for their contributions to the performing arts. However, this year, the Apollo Theater is being celebrated for its history of launching the careers of many artists and raising the voices of Black individuals in the arts.

In addition to recommendations from the general public, the Kennedy Center has established an advisory committee comprising board members, past honorees, and notable artists to assist in the selection process. The board then chooses five artists based on their distinction in performing arts, ranging from music and dance to theater, opera, and television.

While the event is invitation-based, CBS will broadcast the award ceremony from Washington, D.C., on December 28, 2024. The event will also be available to stream on Paramount+. The host for this year has not been announced yet. However, in the past six years, Cuban-American singer Gloria Estefan has hosted three times, including last year, making her a potential candidate again.

By continuously recognizing remarkable artists, the Kennedy Center Honors cements their place in history and reminds us of the impact performing arts have on American society.

The ceremony, set for December 23, will be broadcast on CBS and streamed on Paramount+.

Annually, recipients of the Honors are selected for their significant contributions to American culture and the performing arts.

