Singer Post Malone Leaves $20K Tip for Single Mother Working as Bartender on Christmas Eve

Singer Post Malone had a very busy year. In 2024, he performed at the Super Bowl; released his sixth studio album, F-1 Trillion; and appeared in two of the most successful records of the year, Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter and Taylor Swift's The Tortured Poets Department. To close out the year, the performer appeared to pay it forward by changing a woman's life for the better. On Christmas, Post Malone left a $20,000 tip for a single mother working as a bartender at a dive bar in Houston.

Renee Brown, the bartender who got the generous donation, recounted the experience on Instagram. “Going into work Christmas Eve I was so sad I had to leave baby girl to go to work,” she said. It was the first time she wouldn't be at home to spend the holiday with her 9-year-old daughter, Iliana. The woman, who who works two jobs to make ends meet, lamented not getting to watch movies and bake cookies with her child. She then says, “[I was] oblivious that god would send me a Christmas miracle.”

During her late night shift at The Railyard, she caught wind that Post Malone was there with his friends. “I initially didn’t realize he was there until one of my coworkers from my second job came inside and told me that Austin [Post Malone] was outside on the patio,” Brown told Mayhem Magazine. “I thought he was kidding with me at first, then I kept seeing people go outside [and] I kept making drinks for like 30 minutes before curiosity got the best of me, and lo and behold, he was there.”

Aware that the singer may have been looking to lay low, Brown went out of her way to make sure he was comfortable. “I told all my regulars not to be weird and bug him as it’s a neighborhood dive bar, and I’m sure he picked a place like that to feel a sense of normalcy,” she says. Despite his lowkey patronage, Brown shares that Post Malone's visit lifted everyone's spirits. “It was amazing to see everyone so happy and seeing how kind he was to all the people that spend their days with me on the regular.”

As Brown got ready for closing time and the end of her late night shift, it was already Christmas morning. When Post Malone asked for his check, he didn't have one as his friends and other patrons had covered it. Still, the singer told Brown to charge him for something so he could tip her. “So he asked me to ring him up for a penny or anything, so I did. I continued my close and collected all my checks and started to enter my tips. Then I got to his. It was a tip for 20,000 dollars,” she recalls. “I immediately broke down crying.” Luckily, the mother got a chance to thank the singer in person before he left.

Brown shared that she plans to use the money to pay off rent and save a bit to hopefully open a business that allows her to spend more time with her daughter. “This is hands down the most humble personable celebrity I’ve had the pleasure of meeting,” the bartender says. “He changed my life on Christmas f—— Eve and I will forever be grateful. Thank you so much Austin.”

Singer Post Malone left a $20,000 tip for a single mother working as a bartender at a dive bar in Houston on Christmas Eve.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por Renee Brown (@dazedncnfuzed)

The bartender, Renee Brown, shared that she plans to use the money to pay off rent and save a bit to hopefully open a business that allows her to spend more time with her daughter.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por Barstool Backstage (@barstoolbackstage)

Related Articles :

Watch Post Malone Sing an Acoustic Version of “America the Beautiful” at the Super Bowl

Post Malone Gifts a Young Fan the Shoes He’s Wearing at a Meet-And-Greet

Man With Ultra-Rare One Ring Magic Card Sells It to Post Malone for $2 Million

Generous “Shoeshine Man” Donates $200K in Tips to Children’s Hospital Over 30 Years