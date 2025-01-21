Home / Entertainment

Musician Dave Grohl Spends His Birthday Making Meals for Those Affected by the LA Fires

By Regina Sienra on January 21, 2025

 

Musician Dave Grohl, frontman of Foo Fighters, recently turned 56. But rather than throw a big bash, the singer opted to spend his birthday helping others. The long-time LA resident joined the horde of volunteers who have devoted their time to wildfire relief, and was seen cooking meals for the non-profit organization Feed the Streets LA.

In a a pair of Instagram stories posted by Feed the Streets LA, Grohl can be seen stirring up a large pot of chili and pushing black food containers down a sidewalk. The latter clip is accompanied by the caption, “Making breakfast and lunch for tomorrow. Distributing dinner tonight for displaced families and inmate firefighters.”

This isn't the first time Grohl has volunteered in this type of way. In March 2023, he helped prepare thousands of meals for people experiencing homelessness. “On one of those wet and cold rainy days we received a text from none other than Dave Grohl (code name: Dolce & Gabana)—he said he heard about what we were doing and wanted to help out,” Feed the Streets LA recounts.

“We threw him into an upcoming activation. He spent 18 hours straight smoking brisket, ribs and pork—with a cooking crew,” the organization explained. “They stayed up all night and into the sunrise. The next day Dolce and his team, exhausted and sleep deprived—packed up the food and drove it to MacArthur Park. All they had to do was drop it off and leave, however they decided to stay and work the line—serve the BBQ with our crew until everyone at the park was fed. If that ain’t a hero we don’t know wtf is.”

According to Feed the Streets, they launched over 75 fire relief food activations since January. “FTS was born out of gratitude for freedom and life—two simple things most people take for granted,” the organization writes, reflecting on the work done by people like Grohl. “The communities that allow us to be of service are the corner stones of the movement. See ya in the streets.”

You can find more information about donating and volunteering by visiting Feed The Street's website. You can also follow the organization on Instagram.

If you want to help those who have been affected by the fires in the LA area, check out this list of wildfire relief initiatives. For those affected by the fires, please refer to this updated list of resources for shelter, food, clothing, pet care, and more.

Feed The Streets LA: Website | Instagram

Sources: Feed The Streets LA on Instagram; Spin Magazine on Instagram; Dave Grohl Spent His Birthday Making Meals for Families Displaced by LA Wildfires

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
