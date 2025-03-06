Actor Millie Bobby Brown started her career at a very young age, meaning she has spent her formative years in front of the cameras. While many people have grown accustomed to seeing her on her screen, others may have gotten too comfortable criticizing the way her appearance has changed over the years. Now, the 21-year-old has taken to social media to call out those who openly slam her with negative comments about her looks.

“I want to take a moment to address something that I think is bigger than just me, something that affects every young woman who grows up under public scrutiny,” Brown says in a video posted to Instagram. “I think it’s necessary to speak up about this. I started in this industry when I was 10 years old. I grew up in front of the world, and for some reason, people can’t seem to grow with me. Instead, they act like I’m supposed to stay frozen in time, like I should still look the way I did on Stranger Things Season 1. And because I don’t, I’m now a target.”

Brown goes on to call out news articles that weaponize her looks for attention, even if it means tearing young women down. “This isn’t journalism. This is bullying. The fact that adult writers are spending their time dissecting my face, my body, my choices, it’s disturbing. The fact that some of these articles are written by women? Even worse. We always talk about supporting and uplifting young women, but when the time comes, it seems easier to tear them down for clicks.”

The actor points out how this speaks to the larger issue, the way society aims to control the way women look. “Disillusioned people can’t handle seeing a girl become a woman on her terms, not theirs. I refuse to apologize for growing up. I refuse to make myself smaller to fit the unrealistic expectations of people who can’t handle seeing a girl become a woman. I will not be shamed for how I look, how I dress, or how I present myself.”

Brown's potent words have prompted fellow celebrities to rally behind her. Fellow actor Sharon Stone says, “Beautifully wrote, Thx it really doesn’t matter our age or stature, we must be willing to own ourselves fully not fall to the false ideology of tear down media. Good job my friend.” Dancer Julianne Hough comments, “Thank you for your courage to stand in your power- your light and leading my example of what ‘growing up' actually looks like. The maturity and grace is undeniable in how you addressed this. Adore you Millie.” Others who showed her support are fellow actors Sarah Jessica Parker, Bella Thorne, and Chris Pratt, Millie's co-star in the upcoming film The Electric State, who praised her for having “a beautiful heart.”

“We have become a society where it’s so much easier to criticize than it is to pay a compliment,” Brown adds to close her statement. “Why is the knee-jerk reaction to say something horrible rather than to say something nice? If you have a problem with that, I have to wonder—what is it that actually makes you so uncomfortable? Let’s do better. Not just for me, but for every young girl who deserves to grow up without fear of being torn apart for simply existing.”

Actor Millie Bobby Brown has called out people, particularly journalists, who have openly criticized the way she looks now.

Brown's potent words have prompted fellow celebrities, such as Sharon Stone, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Chris Pratt, to rally behind her.

“Disillusioned people can’t handle seeing a girl become a woman on her terms, not theirs. I refuse to apologize for growing up.”

Check out her full statement in the video below:

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobbybrown)

Millie Bobby Brown: Instagram

Related Articles :

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi Share Blissful Wedding Photos

Millie Bobby Brown’s Fiancé Jake Bongiovi Does Her Makeup With Hilarious Results

‘Stranger Things’ Actress Millie Bobby Brown Gets Engaged to Boyfriend Jake Bongiovi

Pamela Anderson Champions a No-Makeup Look in Her Red Carpet Appearances