Every year, over 40 million turkeys are eaten during Thanksgiving. Hoping to turn things around for at least some of these birds, initiatives have taken a different approach to celebrating this holiday. Rather than being turned into a meal, turkeys across the country were “adopted” by families.

It’s not like these birds are being brought into random homes as pets, but rather families donated money to the care of the turkeys throughout their lives. This includes food, maintenance of their pasture areas, costly veterinary bills, and the rescuing of even more turkeys.

The earliest version of this endeavor dates back to 1986, when Farm Sanctuary started rescuing turkeys. It is believed they have saved thousands of animals in the four decades that have passed. Luvin Arms Animal Sanctuary, in Erie, Colorado, is one of the places also pushing this idea. Some of its most well-known residents are the turkeys that have been ceremoniously pardoned by the governor of Colorado, including the 2025 birds, Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, whose names are a tribute to the late Robert Redford.

By giving $25 to the sanctuary, the adopters get photos, certificates, and even one-on-one time with their turkey, either in person or via Zoom. “Your generosity provides nutritious food, warm shelter, and the safety and love they deserve,” writes Luvin Arms Animal Sanctuary.

But more than raising money, Luvin Arms Animal Sanctuary hopes this will help people rethink their traditions down the line. “Even if it makes you stop and double think what it is you’re about to do,” Executive Director Kelly Nix told AP. “Or that you’re like, ‘wow this is a life of a sentient being,’ for us that’s a conversation starter.”

To donate and learn more, visit the Luvin Arms Animal Sanctuary website. To stay up to date with their feathery friends, follow them on Instagram.

Related Articles :

“Thanksgiving Grandma” Celebrates 9th Year in a Row With the Man She Accidentally Invited to Dinner

Stowaway Cat Rescued by TSA Spends Thanksgiving Safely at Home

‘Superman’ Movie’s Krypto Sparks 500% Surge in Dog Adoption Interest

Ballet Dancers Pair up With Shelter Dogs and Cats To Help Them Get Adopted