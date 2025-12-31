My Modern Met independently selects innovative art and design items. We may earn commissions on purchases made through our links. Learn more.

Expansive Photography Book Is a Contemporary Look at Over 200 of Our Feathered Friends

By Ava Linker on December 31, 2025
Aviary the Bird in Contemporary Photography

Photo: © Robert Clark

This is no ordinary bird book. Aviary: The Bird in Contemporary Photography comprises 223 photos from over 50 internationally acclaimed photographers expertly capturing the beauty and fragility of birds. Presenting the winged creatures in a very stylized and intentional manner, it positions them as elegant, statuesque figures.

Aviary has six chapters or “Acts,” organizing the birds by genre rather than scientifically. Authors Danaé Panchaud and William A. Ewing take images from art, documentary, fashion, portraiture, ornithology, and wildlife photography and compose them respectively. In doing so, the book becomes an observation of the relationship between humans and birds. It examines how we perceive birds, and how they perceive and react to us.

The variety of photographers aids in this observation; it gives the book many different perspectives and styles, allowing the reader to enjoy a range of emotions in the birds. For example, Connection by Christine Ward shows a tender moment between two ravens in an entrancing and alluring photo. But Alan Walker’s The Courtship of the Red-crowned Cranes has movement, capturing two cranes in a dynamic courtship with a more lighthearted and fun tone.

Aviary: The Bird in Contemporary Photography is available on Bookshop.org.

Aviary: The Bird in Contemporary Photography encapsulates different art styles and personalities of over 200 birds in a six-act book.

Aviary the Bird in Contemporary Photography

Photo: © Mark Harvey

It’s a visual representation of the relationship between humans and birds with contributions from over 50 artists.

Aviary the Bird in Contemporary Photography

Photo: © Mario Cea

Christine Ward’s Connection is an affectionate moment between two ravens in an enchanting, mysterious photograph.

Aviary the Bird in Contemporary Photography

Photo: © Christine Ward

Alan Walker's The Courtship of the Red-crowned Cranes shows birds bonding differently, provoking emotions of joy and lightheartedness.

Aviary the Bird in Contemporary Photography

Photo: © Alan Walker

Aviary the Bird in Contemporary Photography

Photo: © Tim Flach

The many styles convey different perspectives of birds’ and humans’ perceptions of each other.

Aviary the Bird in Contemporary Photography

Photo: © Leila Jeffreys

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Thames & Hudson.

