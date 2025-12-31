Expansive Photography Book Is a Contemporary Look at Over 200 of Our Feathered Friends

This is no ordinary bird book. Aviary: The Bird in Contemporary Photography comprises 223 photos from over 50 internationally acclaimed photographers expertly capturing the beauty and fragility of birds. Presenting the winged creatures in a very stylized and intentional manner, it positions them as elegant, statuesque figures.

Aviary has six chapters or “Acts,” organizing the birds by genre rather than scientifically. Authors Danaé Panchaud and William A. Ewing take images from art, documentary, fashion, portraiture, ornithology, and wildlife photography and compose them respectively. In doing so, the book becomes an observation of the relationship between humans and birds. It examines how we perceive birds, and how they perceive and react to us.

The variety of photographers aids in this observation; it gives the book many different perspectives and styles, allowing the reader to enjoy a range of emotions in the birds. For example, Connection by Christine Ward shows a tender moment between two ravens in an entrancing and alluring photo. But Alan Walker’s The Courtship of the Red-crowned Cranes has movement, capturing two cranes in a dynamic courtship with a more lighthearted and fun tone.

Aviary: The Bird in Contemporary Photography is available on Bookshop.org.

