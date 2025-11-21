Showcasing nearly 400 bird species from around the world, The Illuminated Book of Birds by painter Robin Crofut-Brittingham is a dream come true for bird lovers. The newly released, beautifully illustrated book celebrates the remarkable diversity of our feathered friends, from the vibrant species of Latin America and Africa to the woodland birds of North America and Europe.

Crofut-Brittingham has spent years painting wildlife in watercolor and reflecting on how humans fit into the natural world. Her art invites us to imagine a future where we live in balance with nature, and her new book certainly inspires a deeper appreciation for birds. Alongside its gorgeous illustrations, each bird comes with a set of fun facts, detailing their unique habits, cultural impact, and even mythological stories.

“It’s a project I’ve been dreaming about and working on behind the scenes for a long time—and now, it’s finally becoming a real thing I can share with you all,” Crofut-Brittingham wrote on Instagram. “Seeing it all come together has been surreal, emotional, and incredibly fulfilling. Every page of this book reflects my passion for nature, art, and storytelling, and I can’t wait for you to hold it in your hands.”

Check out some of the beautiful watercolor paintings featured in the book below, and buy your own copy from the Hachette Book Group website.

The Illuminated Book of Birds by watercolor artist Robin Crofut-Brittingham is a dream come true for bird lovers.

It showcases nearly 400 bird species from around the world.

Each bird comes with a set of fun facts, detailing their unique habits, cultural impact, and even mythological stories.

