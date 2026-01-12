Smart Hummingbird Feeder Captures Slow-Motion Videos in 4K

Hummingbirds are known for being elusive creatures; so much so that catching a glimpse at them is considered a sign of good luck in many cultures. To make these encounters less of a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it experience, Birdfy has announced a new smart bird feeder designed with these speedy creatures in mind. The Birdfy Hum Bloom made its debut at CES 2026, and even earned a nod at the CES Innovation Awards.

While plenty of bird feeders are outfitted with cameras, few take into considerations the unique features of hummingbirds, which often make them harder to observe. The Birdfy Hum Bloom comes with an 8-megapixel camera that can capture 4K video. It can also record slow-motion video at 120 fps, which is a powerful feature given hummingbirds can flap their wings up to 80 times per second. The camera works in tandem with the Birdfy app, which can help you make clips of your footage, among other things.

The feeder resembles an actual flower, powered with a hydraulic system that pumps nectar into the feeding bulb. Together, these elements lure hummingbirds over, regardless of location. You just need to safely hang the feeder from a branch or pole.

The clever design of the Birdfy Hum Bloom is great at attracting hummingbirds, but it’s also easier to manage and refill than most feeders. Additionally, it features an “ant moat” to prevent insects that are also attracted to nectar from swarming it. And to keep you on top of nectar levels, the Birdfy app will send you a notification when it is running low, preventing any lost opportunities to be visited by a hummingbird.

One of the best parts about the Birdfy Hum Bloom is that you don’t have to be a hummingbird expert to make the most out of this gadget. If anything, it can help you learn more about these beautiful creatures. The feeder has Birdfy OrniSense AI installed, which can recognize over 150 species of hummingbirds and give you insights on their visit.

While there isn’t a set date for its release, Birdfy has said that the device is launching later this year. To stay up to date, make sure to follow Birdfy on Instagram, and visit Birdfy’s website.

Birdfy has announced a new smart bird feeder designed with hummingbirds in mind: The Birdfy Hum Bloom.

The device can record slow-motion video at 120 fps, which is a powerful feature given hummingbirds can flap their wings up to 80 times per second.

The feeder also has Birdfy OrniSense AI installed, which can recognize over 150 species of hummingbirds and give you insights on their visit.

Birdfy: Website | Instagram

All images via Birdfy.

Related Articles :

Illustrated Book Celebrates the Vibrant Beauty of Birds From Around the World

Innovative Bird Feeder Camera Case Lets You Get Up-Close Photos of Nature

This Bird Feeder You Can Easily Mount in Your Window Gives You a Front-Row Seat to Nature

Composer Rewired an Old Pay Phone To Play Local Bird Sounds