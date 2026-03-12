Home / Animals / Birds

British Expat’s Parrot Missing for 4 Years Returns to California Speaking Spanish

By Sage Helene on March 12, 2026
Missing Parrot Speaking Spanish

Photo: Found Animals Foundation via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0) (Not an image of the actual bird.)

Pets sometimes pick up strange habits while we’re away from them. But one parrot who went missing came back with something far more unexpected: a completely different language.

Nigel, an African grey parrot belonging to British expat Darren Chick in California, vanished from his home in 2010 after flying away unexpectedly. For years, Chick assumed his beloved bird was gone for good. Four years later, however, the talkative parrot reappeared in the most surprising way. A woman named Julissa Sperling discovered the bird outside her home after hearing what sounded like someone calling out. When she investigated, she realized the voice belonged to a parrot perched nearby. After taking the bird to a veterinarian, a microchip revealed that the wandering bird was Nigel, finally solving the mystery of his disappearance.

The reunion with his original owner was emotional, but a little confusing when Nigel began to speak. The parrot, who once spoke English with a British accent, was now speaking Spanish.

While it remains unclear exactly where Nigel spent those missing years, it seems likely that he lived with Spanish-speaking caretakers long enough to pick up an entirely new set of phrases. African grey parrots are widely considered among the most intelligent birds in the world and are famous for their ability to mimic human speech and adapt to the sounds around them.

That adaptability is what makes stories like Nigel’s possible. These birds don’t just repeat words, they learn them from their environment, often associating language with objects, actions, or people. In some cases, their cognitive abilities have even been compared to those of young children.

Where Nigel traveled during his four-year adventure remains a mystery. But wherever he went, it’s clear the wandering parrot didn’t spend his time quietly perched in a cage. Instead, he seems to have been studying abroad.

After disappearing for four years, a British-accented parrot surprised its owner by returning home speaking Spanish.

Source: A Parrot Named Nigel With A British Accent Went Missing. It Showed Up Four Years Later, Talking Spanish

Related Articles:

Parrots Taught to Video Call Each Other Show Increased Happiness According to New Study

White-Necked Raven Can Accurately Mimic Human Voices

Adorable 84-Year-Old Blind Parrot Finally Finds His Forever Home in the Netherlands

This African Gray Parrot Is the First Animal To Ever Ask an Existential Question

Sage Helene

Sage Helene is a contributing writer at My Modern Met. She earned her MFA Photography and Related Media from the Rochester Institute of Technology. She has since written for several digital publications, including Float and UP Magazine. In addition to her writing practice, Sage works as an Art Educator across both elementary and secondary levels, where she is committed to fostering artistic curiosity, inclusivity, and confidence in young creators.
Read all posts from Sage Helene
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Artist Honors Poetic Bird Migrations by Drawing and Painting Them on Vintage Maps
Smart Hummingbird Feeder Captures Slow-Motion Videos in 4K
Expansive Photography Book Is a Contemporary Look at Over 200 of Our Feathered Friends
Turkeys Were ‘Adopted’ Rather Than Eaten in Wholesome Thanksgiving Initiative
Illustrated Book Celebrates the Vibrant Beauty of Birds From Around the World
Composer Rewired an Old Pay Phone To Play Local Bird Sounds

More on My Modern Met

Wildlife Rehabilitation Staff Wear Masks So Orphaned Wild Birds Don’t Imprint on Humans
Bird Soaring Below a Total Solar Eclipse Wins 2025 Bird Photographer of the Year
2025 Audubon Photography Awards Expands Its Reach Into South America
UK Zoo Welcomes Three Blue-Eyed Ground Doves, One of the Rarest Birds on Earth
Photographer Captures Epic Battle Between Great Blue Heron and a Snake
Study Finds Crows Understand Basic Geometry, a Skill Thought to Be Unique to Humans Up Until Now

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.