British Expat’s Parrot Missing for 4 Years Returns to California Speaking Spanish

Pets sometimes pick up strange habits while we’re away from them. But one parrot who went missing came back with something far more unexpected: a completely different language.

Nigel, an African grey parrot belonging to British expat Darren Chick in California, vanished from his home in 2010 after flying away unexpectedly. For years, Chick assumed his beloved bird was gone for good. Four years later, however, the talkative parrot reappeared in the most surprising way. A woman named Julissa Sperling discovered the bird outside her home after hearing what sounded like someone calling out. When she investigated, she realized the voice belonged to a parrot perched nearby. After taking the bird to a veterinarian, a microchip revealed that the wandering bird was Nigel, finally solving the mystery of his disappearance.

The reunion with his original owner was emotional, but a little confusing when Nigel began to speak. The parrot, who once spoke English with a British accent, was now speaking Spanish.

While it remains unclear exactly where Nigel spent those missing years, it seems likely that he lived with Spanish-speaking caretakers long enough to pick up an entirely new set of phrases. African grey parrots are widely considered among the most intelligent birds in the world and are famous for their ability to mimic human speech and adapt to the sounds around them.

That adaptability is what makes stories like Nigel’s possible. These birds don’t just repeat words, they learn them from their environment, often associating language with objects, actions, or people. In some cases, their cognitive abilities have even been compared to those of young children.

Where Nigel traveled during his four-year adventure remains a mystery. But wherever he went, it’s clear the wandering parrot didn’t spend his time quietly perched in a cage. Instead, he seems to have been studying abroad.

