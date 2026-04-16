Pet Parrot Goes on Underwater Adventures in a Custom-Built Mini Submarine

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por Bebe Bird (@bebebirdparrot)

Many people love traveling with their pets, hoping to share the excitement and the views with their dog or cat. But what if your pet is a bird? That hasn’t stopped a man named Steven Lawyer from turning Bebe, his parrot, into the perfect travel companion. Going out of his way to make Bebe part of his amazing adventures, Lawyer recently took Bebe on a trip to the Bahamas.

To allow the parrot to take in the underwater wonders of the Caribbean, Lawyer built him a custom submarine. Known as the Bebesphere, the small submersible is made of a plastic food container and a paintball air tank. In a now-viral clip, Bebe can be seen riding in his tiny sub, bobbing his head as he float. According to Lawyer, the submarine trip lasted less than 15 minutes. Later, Bebe got to explore the landscape in the best way he can: by flying. He soared over the waves before coming home safely to his human.

Understandably, the quirky submarine scene sparked some questions about Bebe’s wellbeing and the safety of the operation. To put viewers at ease, Lawyer posted a follow-up video, explaining that he ran tests beforehand to made sure the submarine’s mechanics were working properly. He then did a trial run in his kitchen sink to see if Bebe was showing any signs of distress inside the device, such as burying his head or trying to flee.

“He was fed and watered before he went in. He went in willingly,” Lawyer said. “He likes doing these kinds of adventurous things with us. He was not stressed—we know what our bird looks like when he’s stressed.”

This is far from the wildest adventure Lawyer and Bebe have been on together. They have previously gone skiing and skydiving. A video posted to Instagram also shows Bebe on Lawyer’s helmet as he goes on a bike ride. Given all the fun they have together, it makes sense that Bebe wanted to be part of the underwater fun.

“He went in willingly, and he enjoyed it,” Lawyer told The Washington Post. “I’m sure he’ll do it again with me. He’d rather do that than, you know, sit back on shore in a cage or back in an Airbnb.”

A parrot named Bebe went on an underwater adventure in the Bahamas by riding a custom submarine built by his human, Steven Lawyer.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por Bebe Bird (@bebebirdparrot)

To put viewers at ease, Lawyer posted a follow-up video, explaining that he ran tests beforehand to ensure the safety of the underwater operation.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por Bebe Bird (@bebebirdparrot)

Bebe the Parrot: Instagram

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