14 Inclusive Halloween Costumes to Ensure All Kids Can Dress Up for Fun

As Halloween rolls around, many parents are busy planning their children's costumes. While, in years past, parents had to get extra creative to find a suitable costume if their child uses a wheelchair or has other medical needs, things are getting easier. More retailers are selling adaptive Halloween costumes that are specially designed to be inclusive of all kids, no matter what their needs.

How these adaptations take shape vary, but often include clothing with a front flap opening for access to tubes, longer or shorter lengths for comfort when seated, as well as back openings for easy dressing. Some costumes are also designed with sensory sensitivities in mind. This means plush costumes with flat seams and no tags, as well as detachable elements to cater to everyone's comfort level.

This is the second year that Target is including adaptive Halloween costumes in their Hyde and Eek! Boutique. They've stuck with some old favorites while adding some new looks, like a cool rocket ship cover that easily clips to a wheelchair. And, for the first time, Disney has also released inclusive costumes featuring some of their favorite characters like Cinderella and Buzz Lightyear.

Take a look at what's available and let's hope that the options will only continue to increase every year to ensure that everyone gets the Halloween they deserve.

Target's inclusive Halloween costumes include wheelchair covers and adaptive clothing.

Disney has also launched a selection of adaptive Halloween costumes for kids.

