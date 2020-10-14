Home / Design / Style

14 Inclusive Halloween Costumes to Ensure All Kids Can Dress Up for Fun

By Jessica Stewart on October 14, 2020
Adaptive Halloween Costumes

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, My Modern Met may earn an affiliate commission. Please read our disclosure for more info.

As Halloween rolls around, many parents are busy planning their children's costumes. While, in years past, parents had to get extra creative to find a suitable costume if their child uses a wheelchair or has other medical needs, things are getting easier. More retailers are selling adaptive Halloween costumes that are specially designed to be inclusive of all kids, no matter what their needs.

How these adaptations take shape vary, but often include clothing with a front flap opening for access to tubes, longer or shorter lengths for comfort when seated, as well as back openings for easy dressing. Some costumes are also designed with sensory sensitivities in mind. This means plush costumes with flat seams and no tags, as well as detachable elements to cater to everyone's comfort level.

This is the second year that Target is including adaptive Halloween costumes in their Hyde and Eek! Boutique. They've stuck with some old favorites while adding some new looks, like a cool rocket ship cover that easily clips to a wheelchair. And, for the first time, Disney has also released inclusive costumes featuring some of their favorite characters like Cinderella and Buzz Lightyear.

Take a look at what's available and let's hope that the options will only continue to increase every year to ensure that everyone gets the Halloween they deserve.

Target's inclusive Halloween costumes include wheelchair covers and adaptive clothing.

Rocket Wheelchair Cover Set

Target | $35

Adaptive Halloween Costume for Kids

Target | $30

Buzz Lightyear Adaptive Halloween Costume

Target | $30

Kids Witch Adaptive Halloween Costume

Target | $25

Flying Witch Wheelchair Cover Set

Target | $35

Pink Unicorn Adaptive Halloween Costume

Target | $25

Construction Worker Adaptive Halloween Costume

Target | $25

Pirate Wheelchair Friendly Halloween Costume

Target | $25

Disney has also launched a selection of adaptive Halloween costumes for kids.

Incredible 2 Adaptive Halloween Costume

Disney | $34.99

Incredimobile Wheelchair Cover Set

Disney | $34.99

Adaptive Cinderella Halloween Costume

Disney | $34.99

Cinderella Stagecoach Wheelchair Cover

Disney | $34.99

Buzz Lightyear Adaptive Halloween Costume

Disney | $34.99

Related Articles:

10+ Quick and Easy Last Minute Halloween Costumes

20 Adorable Pet Halloween Costumes for Your Favorite Dog or Cat

17 Ready-to-Wear Halloween Costumes You Can Buy on Amazon Right Now

Crafty Mom Crochets Amazing Head-to-Toe Halloween Costumes for Her Kids

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart

Want to become a My Modern Met Member?

Find out how by becoming a Patron. Check out the exclusive rewards, here.

Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

25 Halloween Nail Art Designs That Put Spooky Fun at Your Fingertips
Show Off Your Romanticism Side With These Illustrated Shirts
10+ Quick and Easy Last Minute Halloween Costumes
25 Autumnal Accessories to Make You Feel Festive This Fall
Vans and MoMA Join Forces For an Artistic Collection of Shoes and Apparel
Stylish Elderly Duo With Impeccable Fashion Make the World Their Runway

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

20 Unique T-Shirt Designs by Top Independent Artists
German Teenager Creates Amazing Hairstyles That Look Like Intricate Crochet Patterns
Vans Is Releasing a Simpsons-Inspired Collection to Celebrate “America’s Favorite Family”
Japanese Craftsman Designs Elegant Bag Specifically for Carrying One Watermelon
20 Unique Reusable Face Masks Designed by Independent Artists
Elderly Couple Has Fashion Photo Shoots Using Clothing Left Behind in Their Laundromat

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.