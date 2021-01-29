If you’re always on the search for that perfect bag to carry all your essentials, then look no further! Leather backpacks make the perfect accessory that offers the optimal blend of style and function. Whether jet-setting around the world, rushing to class, or taking a casual jaunt around town, a leather backpack will hold all your essentials and keep you looking pretty darn good while doing so.

Though they tend to carry a pretty hefty price tag, genuine leather bags are well worth the cost—especially if they are handmade. With expert craftsmanship and the general durability of leather, they’re bound to last for many years and even weather to a beautiful patina in the process. They just get better with time!

If you are vegan or simply prefer a more animal-friendly accessory, there are many faux leather options as well. And don’t think you have to sacrifice quality or style either. Scroll down for a list of beautifully hand-crafted bags that rise to meet any occasion.

Classy Leather Backpacks

With their sleek and classic designs, these classy leather backpacks look good whether you don them for business or pleasure. These go well with a more sophisticated ensemble, or you can dress them down with everyday wear.

Leather Convertible Backpack Tote

Leather Laptop Backpack

Convertible Leather Backpack Satchel

Convertible Leather Backpack Purse

Roll Top Leather Backpack

Casual Leather Backpacks

These leather backpacks are good for a casual day out and about. Whether traveling or running errands around town, they've got room for the essentials and more.

Brown Leather Rucksack

Minimalist Leather Backpack

Roll Top Leather Rucksack With Aircraft Buckle

Minimalist Cognac Leather Laptop Backpack

Smooth Full Grain Leather Backpack

Custom Illustrated Leather Backpack

Everyday Leather Backpacks

These everyday backpacks are a bit more robust. With their large capacities and variety of well-organized pockets and compartments, these leather backpacks are perfect for students or anyone who's always on the go.

Leather Backpack With Lining

Full Grain Leather Backpack

Modern Leather Backpack

Two-Toned Leather Backpack

Deep Blue Leather Backpack

Vintage Style Leather Backpack

Distressed Leather Backpack

Faux Leather Backpacks

Of course, not everyone will swoon over genuine leather. These faux leather backpacks offer variety for those who prefer their accessories cruelty-free, and they don't hold back when it comes to style and quality.

Water-Resistant Vegan Leather Backpack

Vintage Style Vegan Leather Backpack

Faux Leather Backpack

Rustic Distressed Vegan Leather Backpack

Limited Edition Vegan Leather Convertible Backpack Purse