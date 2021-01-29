Home / Design / Style

23 Handmade Leather Backpacks That Are Stylish for Any Occasion

By Arnesia Young on January 29, 2021

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, My Modern Met may earn an affiliate commission. Please read our disclosure for more info.

If you’re always on the search for that perfect bag to carry all your essentials, then look no further! Leather backpacks make the perfect accessory that offers the optimal blend of style and function. Whether jet-setting around the world, rushing to class, or taking a casual jaunt around town, a leather backpack will hold all your essentials and keep you looking pretty darn good while doing so.

Though they tend to carry a pretty hefty price tag, genuine leather bags are well worth the cost—especially if they are handmade. With expert craftsmanship and the general durability of leather, they’re bound to last for many years and even weather to a beautiful patina in the process. They just get better with time!

If you are vegan or simply prefer a more animal-friendly accessory, there are many faux leather options as well. And don’t think you have to sacrifice quality or style either. Scroll down for a list of beautifully hand-crafted bags that rise to meet any occasion.

 

Classy Leather Backpacks

With their sleek and classic designs, these classy leather backpacks look good whether you don them for business or pleasure. These go well with a more sophisticated ensemble, or you can dress them down with everyday wear.

 

Leather Convertible Backpack Tote

Green Leather Backpack

Time Resistance | $200.60+

 

Leather Laptop Backpack

Men's Brown Leather Laptop Backpack

Cowhidea | 159.50+

 

Convertible Leather Backpack Satchel

 

Convertible Leather Backpack Purse

Convertible Leather Backpack Purse

Creol Bags | $128

 

Roll Top Leather Backpack

 

Casual Leather Backpacks

These leather backpacks are good for a casual day out and about. Whether traveling or running errands around town, they've got room for the essentials and more.

 

Brown Leather Rucksack

Brown Leather Rucksack

Creol Bags | $125.60

 

Minimalist Leather Backpack

Casual Leather Backpack

Mayko Bags | $90+

 

Roll Top Leather Rucksack With Aircraft Buckle

Roll Top Leather Backpack With Aircraft Buckle

79street | $188.53+

 

Minimalist Cognac Leather Laptop Backpack

Zip Closure Casual Leather Backpack

Leathery Co | $120+

 

Smooth Full Grain Leather Backpack

Smooth Full Grain Leather Backpack

ELEVEN600 | $175.20+

 

Custom Illustrated Leather Backpack

Illustrated Leather Backpack

Folkpack | $164

 

Everyday Leather Backpacks

These everyday backpacks are a bit more robust. With their large capacities and variety of well-organized pockets and compartments, these leather backpacks are perfect for students or anyone who's always on the go.

 

Leather Backpack With Lining

 

Full Grain Leather Backpack

Dark Brown Leather Backpack

SHOPBAGsUA | $149+

 

Modern Leather Backpack

Minimalist Style Leather Backpack

Pampora Leather | $197.20+

 

Two-Toned Leather Backpack

Two-Toned Leather Laptop Backpack

Panda UA | $108.60+

 

Deep Blue Leather Backpack

Dark Blue Leather Backpack

Pikore | 94.80+

 

Vintage Style Leather Backpack

Leather Travel Backpack

Sweeter Art | $149.32

 

Distressed Leather Backpack

Distressed Leather Backpack

Leather Strata | $175.95

 

Faux Leather Backpacks

Of course, not everyone will swoon over genuine leather. These faux leather backpacks offer variety for those who prefer their accessories cruelty-free, and they don't hold back when it comes to style and quality.

 

Water-Resistant Vegan Leather Backpack

Vegan Leather Backpack

Sakka Handmade | $139.99

 

Vintage Style Vegan Leather Backpack

 

Faux Leather Backpack

Faux Leather Backpack

Sugulovas | $82.41

 

Rustic Distressed Vegan Leather Backpack

Mint Green Vegan Leather Backpack

Red Maus | $79+

 

Limited Edition Vegan Leather Convertible Backpack Purse

 

Related Articles:

Two Men Created “Leather” From Cactus to Save Animals and the Environment

Sprout a Stylish Pair of Wings When You Wear One of These Feathery Backpacks

16 Best Tote Bags to Take With You on Your Shopping Sprees

Travel in Style With These Reversible Weekender Bags

Arnesia Young

Arnesia Young is a contributing writer for My Modern Met and an aspiring art historian. She holds a BA in Art History and Curatorial Studies with a minor in Design from Brigham Young University. With a love and passion for the arts, culture, and all things creative, she finds herself intrigued by the creative process and is constantly seeking new ways to explore and understand it.
Read all posts from Arnesia Young
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Young Woman Dresses Up Like a 19th-Century Edwardian Lady Every Single Day
This Woman Broke the Guinness World Record for the Largest Afro
Teen Whose Prom Was Canceled Due To COVID Has a Stunning Photoshoot in Her Dress
This Hand-Painted Meissen x Adidas ZX8000 Porcelain Sneaker Belongs in a Museum
Hairstylist Shares Amazing Transformations of Women Who Rock Their Gray Locks
Japanese Designer Fashions a Cyberpunk Kimono With a Neon Backpack

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Turn Every Step Into a “Walk of Art” With These Creative Fine Art Socks
20 “Ugly” Holiday Sweaters That Are Festive Fun For Your Next Party
This “Rainbow Cat Barf” Scarf Is the Ultimate Cute Accessory for Winter
Miss Mexico 2020 Contestants Have the Most Spectacular Traditional Outfits
Moschino Used Puppets for a Socially Distanced Fashion Show During COVID-19
50+ Artistic Halloween Makeup Ideas to Inspire Your Next Spooky Look

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.