Mongolia’s Olympic Uniforms for Paris 2024 Is Exciting Both Sports Fans and the Fashion World

By Regina Sienra on July 18, 2024

While the Paris 2024 Olympic Games is still a little over a week away, Mongolia has already scored a win. The team recently unveiled the uniforms their athletes will wear at the opening ceremony, and they instantly became the talk of both the fashion and sports worlds. Not only are they incredibly beautiful and stylish, but they’re also packed with symbols that honor Mongolia's history.

Mongolia's Olympic uniforms for the 2024 games were designed by fashion label Michel&Amazonka. Based out of the capital city of Ulaanbaatar, this marks the second time the brand has been in charge of the Olympic uniforms. The company was launched in 2015 by siblings Michel, Amazonka, and Munkhjargal Choigaalaa, and have risen to the top of Mongolian couture thanks to their fashion-forward approach that marries sleek silhouettes with traditional motifs.

The uniforms draw heavily from East Asian traditional garments, particularly from the Mongolian deel—a type of tunic that evokes a caftan where the sides are pulled against the wearer's body. The pieces are decorated with national and Olympic symbols, delicately embroidered with gold thread. The Olympic rings and torch shine brightly on the athletes’ chest alongside the Nine White Banners, symbol of veneration of the Mongolian State. Details also include depictions of the Sun, the Moon, and the Gua-Maral (a mythical deer from Mongolian folklore).

The outfits are completed with equally detailed accessories. Female athletes will don intricate ceremonial earrings and embroidered bags, while male flag-bearers will wear an archery hat, belt, and traditional Mongolian boots. On average, each uniform took 20 hours of work.

These ornate uniforms will be worn by the 30 Mongolian athletes during the opening ceremony. Unlike other occasions, where each delegation paraded around a stadium, this time the teams will sail the Seine river on boats. With this combo of transportation and style, this Asian country is sure to make an impression.

If you're in the U.S., you can catch the opening ceremony on NBC on July 26 at 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT.

