Olympic Champion Simone Biles Fires Back at Negative Comments About Her Hair and Her Team

Simone Biles is back and better than ever. After taking a mental break that made her sit out the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, the gymnast has already taken Paris 2024 by storm. Following a dazzling performance, she won the gold medal in the women's gymnastics team final. But despite her achievements, she's still on the receiving end of harsh comments—many about her hair. Hoping to shut them down, Biles addressed the topic on Instagram.

Biles was on her way to the Bercy Arena, where the gymnastics competitions are taking place, when she posted two Instagram stories. “Don't come for me about my hair,” she captioned the video, in which she shows her hair pulled back into a ponytail. “IT WAS DONE but bus has NO AC & it's like 9,000 degrees. Oh & and a 45 min ride.”

The conditions are far from ideal for anyone—let alone athletes with natural hair. Paris is currently experiencing a heat wave and many athletes have to get ready hours before their competitions. That's why Biles followed up her first post with a photo in which she calmly smiles with her eyes closed. “Gonna hold your hand when I say this,” she wrote, “next time you want to comment on a Black girl's hair, JUST DON'T.”

Biles felt the need to shut down the negativity after hearing negative things about her hair throughout her career. But after learning how to do her own hair, the gymnast began to embrace it. “I’m finally learning to love my hair and the texture that I have and the styles that I can do,” Biles told Elle. “I used to worry about [my hair being considered] not professional, but I’m not embarrassed about it anymore.”

In addition to her hair being scrutinized, Biles’ fellow gymnasts on Team USA faced criticism from former teammate MyKayla Skinner. In a now-deleted YouTube video, the former artistic gymnast stated that this year’s team lacked talent and work ethic. Despite her negative remarks, Team USA went on to secure the top spot in the women’s gymnastics team final. Biles then took the opportunity to throw Skinner’s words back at her through a celebratory Instagram post with the caption, “Lack of talent, lazy, Olympic champions.”

By winning the gold in the women's gymnastics team final, Biles also became the most decorated American gymnast in the history of the Olympic Games with eight medals. The Olympics are far from over for her as she will compete again at the all-around final and three individual events.

“Gonna gold your hand when I say this… Next time you wanna comment on a Black girl’s hair, JUST DON’T” – Simone Biles with a quick PSA pic.twitter.com/pehDqLibmK — Dionne Grant (@DionneGrant) July 30, 2024

for those that need the context on pic.twitter.com/FLNPz1uyfR — ً (@tylerduran21) July 31, 2024

Current teammate Sunisa Lee and former teammate McKayla Maroney couldn't help but applaud Biles' clever comeback.

OH MY GOD MCKAYLA pic.twitter.com/1ZJHXEAmAY — jade (@mccuskerights) July 31, 2024

