Surreal Artist Turns Ordinary Objects Into Unexpected Fashion and Delicious Design

By Regina Sienra on June 21, 2024

 

Even the most mundane objects you come across every day has great untapped potential. Artist Gab Bois knows this all too well. By looking into the meaning and origins of common things, she emerges with a surrealist composition that turns objects into so much more than what they are known for. Bois' sharp eye for design and creative touch unveils the double identities of everyday items.

The Montreal-based artist's work is powered by her boundless imagination. And it's only through a very open heart and mind that she gets to subvert all the objects she uses into a museum-worthy piece. “Influenced by childhood experiences of playing pretend, she brings a distinct element of fantasy to her body of bizarre tableaux and whimsical props,” reads her website. “Her unique visual language, informed by design, fashion, pop culture and advertising, approaches the mundane with a sharp sense of humor.”

In her deft hands, a couple dozen credit cards become a fashionably colorful tube top and a horde of turtle plushies is seen with fresh eyes as a green turtleneck. Unconventional accessories are also aplenty in Bois' work, whether a money clip is reimagined as a hair clip—with a dollar bill included—or a pair of croissants are turned into high heel shoes. Some of the multidisciplinary artist's most striking pieces are arguably those that include home appliances, such as a chandelier made of colorful dice or a lounge chair composed of woven seat belts.

This vision has led Bois to launch her own fashion imprint, incorporating unexpected elements to garments and their complements. The heels of her Clementine pump cleverly emulate a fruit, while the rhubarb purse looks like a freshly picked leaf bent into shape.

“Her work is a place where the double entendre of hyperrealism and the commonness of the familiar object happily coexist,” Bois' website states. “Through her imagery, the artist challenges the viewer to question what they are seeing while at the same time modifying their perception of reality. Having a deep interest in paradox, Bois positions her work at the intersection of reality and simulation, futurism and nostalgia, affect and object.”

By looking into the meaning and origins of common things, visual artist Gab Bois emerges with surreal compositions.

 

Her work turns ordinary objects into so much more than what they are known for.

 

It's like suddenly every item you've ever seen has a double identity—and a very cool one.

 

Bois' work is powered by her boundless imagination. And it's only through a very open heart and mind that she gets to subvert all the objects she uses into a museum-worthy piece.

 

“Influenced by childhood experiences of playing pretend, she brings a distinct element of fantasy to her body of bizarre tableaux and whimsical props.”

 

“Her unique visual language, informed by design, fashion, pop culture and advertising, approaches the mundane with a sharp sense of humor.”

 

This vision has led Bois to launch her own fashion imprint, incorporating unexpected elements to garments and their complements.

 

“Her work is a place where the double entendre of hyperrealism and the commonness of the familiar object happily coexist.”

 

Gab Bois: Website | Instagram

