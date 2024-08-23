Fashion Influencer Styles Outfits Inspired by Countries Around the World for His “High Fashion Olympics”

The Olympics but high fashion. (The first 14/25) pic.twitter.com/ONnVsDeGo2 — Wisdom Kaye (@modsiwW) August 17, 2024

With the Olympic Games over and the Paralympics less than a week away, people are still buzzing about the best athletes from around the world gathered in one place. Inspired by the international display of talent, Wisdom Kaye has channeled this feeling into what he does best—fashion. The director, photographer, and model and has styled incredibly elegant outfits inspired by countries around the world for his “High Fashion Olympics,” a display of his boundless creativity and unique vision.

“Originally the goal for each look was to pull from different cultural aspects of each country to make their respective look, for example with China the blazer underneath the coat is worn with the collar up to parallel a Tanghuang, a traditional Chinese jacket which features the mandarin collar which originated in imperial China,” explains Kaye. “The texture and material chosen for the the outer coat is to represent the dragon, which is the fifth animal in the Chinese zodiac cycle, which corresponds to the year 2024, the Wood Dragon and the year of the recent Olympic Games, the star brooches also representing the starts on the flag.”

Kaye hoped to cover all the countries with this approach—evoking the country's flag and featuring pieces created by designers originating from the respective country. However, once he started working on it, he realized the plan was just out of reach due to time constraints, settling for either of the two.

Despite the setbacks, Kaye delivered 30 colorful and complex outfits. Most commendably, he excels at playing around with limited color palettes and motifs. For example, while the U.S., UK, France, and Australia flags share similar colorways, the stylist cleverly creates very different outfits that also reflect each countries values and history. While the UK gets the royal treatment with a long coat, the Australian outfit is more laid back and nods to the Southern Cross on the flag with discreet shiny accessories.

Take a look at all of the fashionable young man's outfits from his “High Fashion Olympics” and make sure to follow Kaye on Instagram to stay up to date with his stylish experiments.

Wisdom Kaye styled incredibly elegant outfits inspired by countries around the world for his “High Fashion Olympics.”

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por Wisdom Kaye (@wisdm)

Wisdom Kaye: Instagram | TikTok | YouTube | X

