Home / Design / Style

Fashion Influencer Styles Outfits Inspired by Countries Around the World for His “High Fashion Olympics”

By Regina Sienra on August 23, 2024

With the Olympic Games over and the Paralympics less than a week away, people are still buzzing about the best athletes from around the world gathered in one place. Inspired by the international display of talent, Wisdom Kaye has channeled this feeling into what he does best—fashion. The director, photographer, and model and has styled incredibly elegant outfits inspired by countries around the world for his “High Fashion Olympics,” a display of his boundless creativity and unique vision.

“Originally the goal for each look was to pull from different cultural aspects of each country to make their respective look, for example with China the blazer underneath the coat is worn with the collar up to parallel a Tanghuang, a traditional Chinese jacket which features the mandarin collar which originated in imperial China,” explains Kaye. “The texture and material chosen for the the outer coat is to represent the dragon, which is the fifth animal in the Chinese zodiac cycle, which corresponds to the year 2024, the Wood Dragon and the year of the recent Olympic Games, the star brooches also representing the starts on the flag.”

Kaye hoped to cover all the countries with this approach—evoking the country's flag and featuring pieces created by designers originating from the respective country. However, once he started working on it, he realized the plan was just out of reach due to time constraints, settling for either of the two.

Despite the setbacks, Kaye delivered 30 colorful and complex outfits. Most commendably, he excels at playing around with limited color palettes and motifs. For example, while the U.S., UK, France, and Australia flags share similar colorways, the stylist cleverly creates very different outfits that also reflect each countries values and history. While the UK gets the royal treatment with a long coat, the Australian outfit is more laid back and nods to the Southern Cross on the flag with discreet shiny accessories.

Take a look at all of the fashionable young man's outfits from his “High Fashion Olympics” and make sure to follow Kaye on Instagram to stay up to date with his stylish experiments.

Wisdom Kaye styled incredibly elegant outfits inspired by countries around the world for his “High Fashion Olympics.”

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Una publicación compartida por Wisdom Kaye (@wisdm)

Wisdom Kaye: Instagram | TikTok | YouTube | X

Related Articles:

Stylish Guy Shows How Male Fashion Has Evolved Over the Last 12,000 Years

Mongolia’s Olympic Uniforms for Paris 2024 Are Exciting Both Sports Fans and the Fashion World

Rapper Flavor Flav Sponsored the U.S. Women’s Water Polo Team So They Could Go to the Olympics

Billie Eilish, Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, and Red Hot Chili Peppers Perform at the Olympics Closing Ceremony

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

73-Year-Old Model Rosa Saito Stuns the Fashion World, Defying Social Conventions About Age
23 Handmade Leather Backpacks That Are Stylish for Any Occasion
Olympic Champion Simone Biles Fires Back at Negative Comments About Her Hair and Her Team
15 Best Backpacks for Campus Life You Can Find at Target
Mongolia’s Olympic Uniforms for Paris 2024 Are Exciting Both Sports Fans and the Fashion World
“Mad Hatter” Handcrafts Rock-and-Roll Hats With Skulls on Top

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Teen Goes Viral for Crocheting the Perfect Prom Dress in 3 Days
Surreal Artist Turns Ordinary Objects Into Unexpected Fashion and Delicious Design
Stylish Guy Shows How Male Fashion Has Evolved Over the Last 12,000 Years
Fascinating Videos Reveal How Geishas Apply Their Makeup
Artist Transforms Denim Into Wearable Works of Art Inspired by Grandma and Los Angeles
Fashion Designer Creates Stunning Geometric Outfits Including World’s First 3D-Printed Wedding Dress

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.