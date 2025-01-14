Home / Photography / Photo Contest

Viral Surfing Photo Wins the 2025 World Sports Photography Awards

By Jessica Stewart on January 14, 2025
Gabriel Medina Olympic Surfing Photo by Jerome Brouillet

“Golden Moment” by Jerome Brouillet. Overall Winner and Gold, Aquatic

Jerome Brouillet's viral photo of surfer Gabriel Medina, taken at the 2024 Paris Olympics, has won him the top prize at the 2025 World Sports Photography Awards. In the image, Medina seems to float in the air as he celebrated a great run in Tahiti during the Olympic surfing competition. Brouillet beat out the work of 2,200 photographers from 96 countries to win the photo contest.

Every year, the World Sports Photography Awards celebrates the talented photographers who capture the thrilling emotion of sport. And with over 60 sports represented, there is plenty of action packed into the winning photographs. From the excitement of winning Olympic gold to a final walk off the court, these photographs are an incredible representation of sports.

“Sports photography holds a unique power to freeze dynamic action and evoke profound emotion in a single frame, capturing stories that transcend the boundaries of the playing field. It’s been thrilling to see the innovation and passion from this year’s participants, setting a remarkable standard for the years to come,” says Sophie Collins, chief marketing officer at MPB, the trusted platform for photographers to buy, sell, and trade used photo and video gear.

Scroll down to see all of the 2025 winners, which were selected from the more than 13,000 images that were submitted. Then, head over to the official website to see the complete winner and finalist gallery.

Here are the winners of the 2025 World Sports Photography Awards.

2025 World Sports Photography Awards

“Heaven” by Petr Slavik. Overall Runner-up and Gold, Winter Sports

Zebras crossing the street in front of motor cross vehicle

“Zebra Crossing” by Anton Anestiev. Third Place Overall and Gold, Motor Sports

Winfred Yavi celebrating her Olympic gold medal

“Winfred Yavi, Olympic Gold” by Daniel Sannum Lauten. Gold, Athletics

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) dives at the pylon with the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bear

“To The Pylon” by Kevin Sabitus. Gold, American Football

Formula 1 car racing with streaks of light in the background

“Push with Lights” by Thomas Lam. Gold, Formula 1

Over 13,000 images were submitted by 2,200 sports photographers from 96 countries.

2025 World Sports Photography Awards

“Untitled” by Romain Perrocheau. Gold, Rugby

Fencing photography

“The Winning Point” by Peter Szalmas. Gold, Other

Jonas Rondbjerg #46 of the Vegas Golden Knights warms up prior to a game against the New York Islanders

“The Shadow” by Bruce Bennett. Gold, Ice Hockey

2025 World Sports Photography Awards

“Seeing Double” by Andrew Hancock. Gold, Basketball

Cricket player flying in the air

“Super Dre” by Darrian Traynor. Gold, Cricket

Ahtziri Sandoval of Team Mexico trains on the uneven bars during a Gymnastics training session ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympics Games

“Double Gymnastics” by Tom Weller. Gold, Gymnastics

2025 World Sports Photography Awards

“Diving at the Aspire Dome” by Shinya Tanaka. Gold, Swimming & Diving

Jacob Brunn Larsen playing football

“Dove of Peace” by Max Krause. Gold, Football

Over 60 different sports are represented among the winning images.

2025 World Sports Photography Awards

“Victory and Defeat” by Mike Carlson. Gold, Baseball

Nicky Henderson's first lot walk canter for the second time up the hill gallop at Seven Barrows in Lambourn

“Winter in Lambourn” by Edward Whitaker. Gold, Equestrian

Nadal walking off court for the last time

“The Last Salute” by Lionel Hahn. Gold, Tennis

Black and white image of climber with sun in the background

“Icarus” by Marton Monus. Gold, Urban & Extreme

Spain's Enmanuel Reyes Pla is punched by Belgium's Victor Schelstraete in the men's 92kg quarter-final boxing match during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the North Paris Arena

“Eyeing a Punch” by Mohd Rasfan. Gold, Boxing

“Sports photography holds a unique power to freeze dynamic action and evoke profound emotion in a single frame.”

The moon rises behind the Olympic rings displayed on the Eiffel Tower in Paris on July 22, 2024, ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

“Olympic Moonlight” by Loic Venance. Gold, Venues & Views

A general view of Sphere during a celebration of Mexican Independence Weekend between fights during UFC 306: Riyadh Season Noche

“Octagon under Sphere” by Christian Petersen. Gold, Martial Arts

Bryson DeChambeau of The United States celebrates his winning putt on the 18th green during the final round of the 2024 U.S. Open Championship

“Bryson De Chambeau US Open” by David Cannon. Gold, Golf

Cycling photography

“The Butchers” by Gaetan Flamme. Gold, Cycling

Timo Boll of Borussia Düsseldorf competes during the Men´s DTTB Pokal Semifinal

“Forehand” by Tom Weller. Gold, Racquet Sports

World Sports Photography Awards: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by World Sports Photography Awards.

Related Articles:

24 Dynamic Winners of the World Sports Photography Awards

High-Flying Gymnast Wins the 2024 World Sports Photography Awards

Aerial Photos Capture the Artistry of Different Sports From a Bird’s Eye View

Former Baseball Star Ken Griffey Jr. Becomes Sports Photographer, Snaps Amazing Action Shots

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Staff Editor and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book "Street Art Stories Roma" and most recently contributed to "Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini." You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Bold Parakeet Biting a Lizard’s Tail Wins SINWP Bird Photographer of the Year Contest
Winners of the 2024 reFocus Awards Showcase Photography’s Capacity for Empathy, Vulnerability, and Artistry
Keiko Fukuda: Learn the Story of the Trailblazing Japanese-American Female Judoka
World’s Leading Wild Cat Conservation Group Announces Top Wild Cat Photos of the Year [Interview]
Epic Photo of Couple Inside a Glacier Wins 2024 International Wedding Photographer of the Year
Epic Snow Tiger Battle Wins 2024 Nature Photographer of the Year

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

88-Year-Old Athens Marathon Runner Inspires Belief That “We Can All Do It”
Funny Winners of the 2024 Nikon Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards
Woman Swimming Into a Fish “Wormhole” Wins 2024 ColorPro Awards
Here Are 2024’s Best Northern Lights Photographs
Visually Satisfying Aerial Photos Highlight the Precision and Geometry of Artistic Swimming
Here Are the 25 Finalists of the 2024 Wildlife Photographer of the Year People’s Choice Award

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.