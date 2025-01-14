Viral Surfing Photo Wins the 2025 World Sports Photography Awards

Jerome Brouillet's viral photo of surfer Gabriel Medina, taken at the 2024 Paris Olympics, has won him the top prize at the 2025 World Sports Photography Awards. In the image, Medina seems to float in the air as he celebrated a great run in Tahiti during the Olympic surfing competition. Brouillet beat out the work of 2,200 photographers from 96 countries to win the photo contest.

Every year, the World Sports Photography Awards celebrates the talented photographers who capture the thrilling emotion of sport. And with over 60 sports represented, there is plenty of action packed into the winning photographs. From the excitement of winning Olympic gold to a final walk off the court, these photographs are an incredible representation of sports.

“Sports photography holds a unique power to freeze dynamic action and evoke profound emotion in a single frame, capturing stories that transcend the boundaries of the playing field. It’s been thrilling to see the innovation and passion from this year’s participants, setting a remarkable standard for the years to come,” says Sophie Collins, chief marketing officer at MPB, the trusted platform for photographers to buy, sell, and trade used photo and video gear.

Scroll down to see all of the 2025 winners, which were selected from the more than 13,000 images that were submitted. Then, head over to the official website to see the complete winner and finalist gallery.

Here are the winners of the 2025 World Sports Photography Awards.

Over 13,000 images were submitted by 2,200 sports photographers from 96 countries.

Over 60 different sports are represented among the winning images.

World Sports Photography Awards: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by World Sports Photography Awards.