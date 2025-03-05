Home / Sports

Takashi Murakami Teams up With MLB to Release Limited Edition LA Dodgers and Chicago Cubs Collections

By Regina Sienra on March 5, 2025

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Una publicación compartida por Fanatics (@fanatics)

This year, the Major League Baseball (MLB) season begins with an exciting series between the Los Angeles Dodgers, the defending World Series champions, and the Chicago Cubs in Tokyo, Japan—allowing Japanese superstars Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and Seiya Suzuki to play in front of their home crowd. To mark the occasion, MLB and Complex have enlisted Japanese artist Takashi Murakami to release an exclusive collection of team apparel featuring his iconic, colorful designs.

“I think this new collection builds upon the historical friendship between Japan and the United States,” Murakami shares in a statement. “I feel lucky to be able to work alongside Complex, MLB and highlight Shohei Ohtani, an outstanding athlete who has emerged from Japan and made a name for himself on the global stage. I am overwhelmed with gratitude to be a part of this.” To announce the collaboration, Murakami also launched a lovely animation starring his characters decked out in his MLB merch.

The collection includes a wide array of merchandise, such as team hats, t-shirts, hoodies, beanies, bats, and tote bags featuring cherry blossom motifs and Murakami's signature characters. The most coveted items are the Nike MLB Limited team jerseys, which will also be available as individual player jerseys for Dodgers stars Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Mookie Betts, and Freddie Freeman, as well as Cubs players Shota Imanaga, Seiya Suzuki, and Dansby Swanson.

The collaboration also includes a special 2025 Topps x Murakami MLB Tokyo Series Matchup Set of 25 trading cards. Adding to the thrill, MLB has revealed that the set also has rare parallels and autographs. The most rare and special of them all is a one-of-one dual-autograph Murakami and Ohtani card, which they expect to be one of the most sought-after and rare cards of all time.

Fans can browse the collection around installations inspired by the designs at two special pop-ups in Los Angeles and Tokyo. The LA event takes place from March 7 to March 9 at Complex LA (433 N. Fairfax Avenue), while the Japan pop-up will run from March 8 through March 21 at 1 Chome-20-6 Jingumae in the fashionable Shibuya neighborhood.

The Takashi Murakami x MLB collection comes out Friday, March 7, on Complex.com, Fanatics.com, and MLBShop.com. Some products will also be available at the MLB Tokyo Series games, which will see the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Chicago Cubs go against local Japanese teams Hanshin Tigers and Yomiuri Giants in four exhibition games before the regular season opener between them on March 18 and 19. If you can't make it to Japan, selected items will also be available at Dodger Stadium, Wrigley Field, and Clubhouse stores, as well as the MLB Flagship Store in New York City. To stay current with this collection, follow Takashi Murakami on Instagram.

Japanese artist Takashi Murakami has teamed up with MLB and Complex to release an exclusive collection of team apparel.

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Una publicación compartida por COMPLEX (@complex)

The collaboration celebrates the MLB Tokyo Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Chicago Cubs.

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Una publicación compartida por COMPLEX (@complex)

The collection includes a wide array of merchandise featuring cherry blossom motifs and Murakami's signature characters.

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Una publicación compartida por COMPLEX (@complex)

Fans can browse the collection around installations inspired by the designs at two special pop-ups in Los Angeles and Tokyo.

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Una publicación compartida por COMPLEX (@complex)

The Takashi Murakami x MLB collection comes out Friday, March 7.

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Una publicación compartida por Fanatics (@fanatics)

Takashi Murakami: Instagram

Sources: Takashi Murakami x MLB Tokyo Series collection launches March 7; Takashi Murakami’s MLB Collection Commemorated With Pop-Ups in Los Angeles and Tokyo

Related Articles:

Takashi Murakami and Louis Vuitton Take Over Tokyo’s Trendy Harajuku District

Zendaya Stars in Colorful Campaign for Relaunch of Louis Vuitton X Murakami Line

Takashi Murakami Collaborates With Louis Vuitton To Bring Back Iconic Colorful Accessories From the 2000s

Takashi Murakami Reinvents Japanese Art History in Upcoming Gagosian Exhibition

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

These ‘Great Wave’ Penny Loafers Let You Flaunt an Iconic Piece of Art History With Every Step You Take
Blind Man “Watches” Live Sports in Real-Time With This Revolutionary Device
The Louvre’s First-Ever Fashion Exhibition Is a Sprawling Ode to Haute Couture’s Lavish History
Skydiver Surprises His Parents by Video Calling Them as He Jumps From the Plane
Takashi Murakami and Louis Vuitton Take Over Tokyo’s Trendy Harajuku District
Viral Surfing Photo Wins the 2025 World Sports Photography Awards

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Fashion Designer Redefines the Limits of the Body Through Her Dynamic and Inventive Haute-Couture Garments
Keiko Fukuda: Learn the Story of the Trailblazing Japanese-American Female Judoka
Zendaya Stars in Colorful Campaign for Relaunch of Louis Vuitton X Murakami Line
88-Year-Old Athens Marathon Runner Inspires Belief That “We Can All Do It”
Takashi Murakami Collaborates With Louis Vuitton To Bring Back Iconic Colorful Accessories From the 2000s
Visually Satisfying Aerial Photos Highlight the Precision and Geometry of Artistic Swimming

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.