Watch Epic Run of a BMX Freestyle Bicyclist Doing Bike Flips Atop a Moving Train

By Regina Sienra on September 19, 2024

 

BMX riders are always on the look out for a challenge, and Dawid Godziek has aced an incredibly epic one. The award-winning bicyclist executed a series of tricks and flips on top of a moving train while jumping between cars. The thrilling feat came to life as a collaboration with Red Bull, and saw Godziek become the first person to achieve these kinds of moves on top of a moving train.

With the help of Polish State Railways, Godziek and his brother Szymon designed and built a course atop 10 carriages. The train used is a high-tech model that can maintain a steady slow speed in order to load cargo from hoppers without stopping and having to restart. This makes for an exciting series of tricks, as the train and rider moved at the same speed in opposite directions, creating the illusion for those on the ground that the rider is almost horizontally stationary.

“Not content with being the first person to ride a bike on a moving train and jump between carriages, Dawid Godziek wanted to throw down some world first mountain bike tricks as well,” reads the caption of the video of the feat. “With his brother he built a special MTB course on top of 10 freight trucks and tested it out before hitching the carriages to a moving locomotive.”

To get it right, Godziek had several practice runs in the circuit, nailing the landing in a nail-bitting ending. “An MTB track on a moving train? I thought it had no right to succeed. Yet we managed it, and it was epic!” Godziek told Red Bull. About the challenges, he confessed, “There was no room for mistakes. The track was narrow and even a minimally shaky landing could end in a fall from the train, which could have ended very differently…”

In the end, Godziek's success is a testament to his ambition to bring his vision to life. “I wanted the ride to contain the best tricks possible. Just riding the train would have been fun, but not enough,” he said. “For a long time, Szymon and I thought it was probably impossible. Then, when it became clear that the whole thing was indeed possible, there were concerns about whether it would look as good as we thought. In the end, the whole project exceeded our wildest expectations. The execution of the track, my run-through, the whole process—everything came out much better than we expected!”

Watch Godziek's exciting BMX tricks on top of a moving train below.

