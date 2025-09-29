Home / Science / Health

Doctors Have Successfully Treated Huntington’s Disease for the First Time

By Livia Pereira on September 29, 2025
first successful treatment of Huntington's disease

Photo: alexraths/Depositphotos

A genetic degenerative condition called Huntington’s disease has been successfully treated for the first time in England. This massive breakthrough is a turning point in the fight against Huntington’s disease, and offers hope to thousands of families who have long faced the disease with no options for treatment.

Huntington’s disease is an inherited condition that progressively kills brain cells and affects neurological activity. Symptoms usually begin to appear when individuals are in their 30s or 40s. Once these symptoms manifest, Huntington’s clinical progression to fatality typically occurs within 20 years. BBC News describes it as “a combination of dementia, Parkinson’s, and motor neuron disease.”

Researchers at the University College London Huntington’s Disease Centre explained that their treatment slowed the disease by 75% in patients, meaning that earlier treatment could eventually come to prevent the disease from even developing. The pioneering treatment consists of 12-18 hours of brain surgery, where a combination of gene therapy and gene silencing occurs.

Huntington’s disease is named after the huntingtin gene (HTT) in our DNA, which is necessary for the human brain to function. Its mutation turns HTT toxic. Instead of providing the necessary HTT for brain function, the mutated protein kills brain cells instead.

The treatment pioneered by University College London Huntington’s Disease Center involves infusing a safe virus with a genetically altered DNA sequence into the brain. A microcatheter is guided to two different brain regions, the putamen and the caudate nucleus. Both parts are associated with learning, movement, and execution.

The altered DNA sequence that has now been infused into the brain contains a message that blocks cells from producing the mutated HTT. Over time, the DNA sequence replicates itself within the brain, and this eventually helps reduce the amount of mutant HTT in the brain.

This groundbreaking trial reveals yet another promising development: the treatment is not just reducing mutant HTT, but also saving brain cells. The neurofilament levels in patients’ spinal fluids, which increases in the case of Huntington’s progression, was actually lower than what it was at the beginning of the trial. Related trials are now underway with patients who have the Huntington’s gene but have not yet displayed symptoms, who are called stage zero Huntington’s.

While more trials are needed before this therapy becomes widely available, the results mark a historic step forward in the fight against Huntington’s disease. What was once considered an incurable, untreatable condition may one day be prevented or even eradicated.

In a medical breakthrough for the ages, a team of researchers in England have developed the first successful treatment strategy for Huntington’s disease.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by UCLH (@uclh)

Huntington’s disease is an inherited condition that progressively kills brain cells and affects neurological activity.

first successful treatment of Huntington's disease

Photo: Leevanjackson via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

The groundbreaking treatment combines gene therapy with delicate brain surgery.

first successful treatment of Huntington's disease

Photo: vchalup2/Depositphotos

While more trials are needed before this therapy becomes widely available, the results mark a historic step forward in the fight against Huntington’s disease.

first successful treatment of Huntington's disease

Photo: ralwel/Depositphotos

Sources: Huntington’s disease successfully treated for first time

Related Articles:

Woman Who Can Smell Parkinson’s Disease Is Helping To Pave the Way for a Medical Breakthrough

Paralyzed Man Is Able To Stand on His Own Again Thanks to Breakthrough Stem Cell Trials

Alzheimer’s Drug Shown To Slow Down Disease by Nearly 30% In Clinical Trial

Bedbound 23-Year-Old Living With Chronic Illness Is Making Music People Love [Interview]

Livia Pereira

Livia Pereira is a Contributing Writer and Project Manager for My Modern Met. She holds an MA in art history and a BS in architecture. An avid museumgoer, Livia has provided curatorial support and direction for a variety of art institutions, often doing so through her writing. One of her biggest goals is to foster more appreciation for and access to visual culture. She loves all things design and pop culture, and spends her free time reading, cooking, going on walks and exploring new places.
Read all posts from Livia Pereira
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Study Confirms That Watching Studio Ghibli Films Is Great for Your Mental Health
Scientists Say 30 Minutes of This Type of Exercise Is the Best Way To Improve Sleep
High Schooler Develops an Affordable Way To Filter Microplastics From Drinking Water
Japanese Art of Shinrin-Yoku, or “Forest Bathing,” Is Beneficial for Us All
New Research Reveals That Our Immune Systems May Activate Just by Seeing Sick Faces
Discover the Two-Shift Sleep Cycle of the Middle Ages That Might Actually Be Healthier for Us

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

World’s Richest Woman Opens Medical School With Free Tuition To Help Underserved Communities
New Study Reveals the “Sweet Spot” of Steps You Need To Take Every Day To Stay Healthy
Relationship Psychologist Recommends Saying These 7 Phrases to Your Partner to Help Deepen Your Love
4 Practices You Can Start Now for a Happier and More Connected Life When You’re Older
Study Finds Coffee Consumption Linked To Healthy Aging in Women
Study Reveals That Exercise Can Be “Better Than a Drug” in Cancer Recovery

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.