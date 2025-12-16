Bondi Beach Hero Ahmed al-Ahmed Receives Over $1.5 Million in Public Support

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Councillor Ahmed Ouf – Cumberland City Council (@ahmed.ouf_)

A wave of grief and solidarity has spread across Australia and around the world after the deadly shooting at Bondi Beach in Sydney on Sunday, December 14. In the middle of the hate-fueled chaos, one bystander stepped in with extraordinary courage, putting his own life on the line to protect others who were celebrating the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah.

Ahmed al-Ahmed, a 43-year-old fruit shop owner and father of two from Sutherland, has gained global praise for his heroic actions. A now-viral video captures how he fearlessly grabbed one of the attackers from behind and disarmed him. Taking the weapon from the attacker, al-Ahmed then pointed it at the culprit, who quickly backed off and left the scene. Ahmed was shot twice during the altercation and is now recovering in hospital.

Inspired by al-Ahmed’s bravery, a GoFundMe campaign was launched to support him and his family. Organizers Car Hub Australia and Zachery Dereniowski kickstarted the fundraiser with an initial donation of AU$50,000 (around US$33,000), and within just one day it grew to an extraordinary AU$2,320,257 (approximately US$1,540,152). The organizers wrote, “This GoFundMe has been created to show our gratitude and support for someone who demonstrated incredible courage when it mattered most.”

Al-Ahmed is an Australian Muslim of Syrian heritage, originally from the village of al-Nayrab near Idlib. He is believed to have moved to Australia in 2006, and was having lunch at Bondi Beach when the shooting took place. His actions are a reminder that, in moments of crisis, humanity can rise above division.

New South Wales Premier Chris Minns posted a photo on Instagram with al-Ahmed at the hospital, writing, “Ahmed is a real-life hero. Last night, his incredible bravery no doubt saved countless lives when he disarmed a terrorist at enormous personal risk.”

You can show your support for al-Ahmed and learn more about his story on GoFundMe.

43-year-old Ahmed al-Ahmed has rightfully gained global praise for his heroic actions during the deadly shooting at Bondi Beach.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Minns (@chrisminnsmp)

He risked his own life to protect others who were celebrating the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kara Haueter (@haueterfamily)

Inspired by al-Ahmed’s bravery, a GoFundMe campaign was launched to support him and his family while he recovers in the hospital.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anthony Albanese (@albomp)

His actions are a reminder that, in moments of crisis, humanity can rise above division.

Related Articles :

TIME Magazine Names the Women of Iran as the 2022 Heroes of the Year

Heroic Pizza Delivery Guy Saves 5 Kids From a Burning House

13-Year-Old Heroically Stops School Bus After Driver Passes Out, Saves Classmates’ Lives