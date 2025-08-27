My Modern Met was in Seattle to visit Populus Seattle and had the opportunity to visit cultural sites with the support of Visit Seattle.

Home / Art

See Ai Weiwei’s Largest-Ever U.S. Exhibition in Seattle Before It’s Gone

By Sara Barnes on August 27, 2025
Ai Weiwei Seattle Art Museum

Installation view of Ai, Rebel: The Art and Activism of Ai Weiwei at Seattle Art Museum, 2025. (Photo: Chloe Collyer)

For four decades, Chinese-born artist-activist Ai Weiwei has created work that questions power, advocates for human rights and freedom of speech, and challenges authoritarianism. His work, which implores us to interrogate history, society, and culture—often with humor and a bit of goading—is so impactful that Weiwei was detained by Chinese authorities in 2011 for 81 days, and he’s been living in exile from China since 2015. The Seattle Art Museum (SAM) is examining his oeuvre with the largest-ever U.S. exhibition of his works, and his first retrospective in the country in over a decade. Titled Ai, Rebel: The Art and Activism of Ai Weiwei, the show features 130 works from the 1980s to the 2020s, including performance, photography, sculpture, installations, and more.

The exhibition’s title is a play on the artist's name and the book I, Robot, a collection of science-fiction short stories by Isaac Asimov. I, Robot imagines the development of robots with a form of artificial intelligence while also exploring the moral implications of technology. “Asimov’s stories of fake molecules and human-like robots share parallels with Ai Weiwei’s exploration of fakes and replicas,” SAM explains.

Ai, Rebel is organized in roughly chronological order and in three themes, through which it delves into facets of the artist’s practice. The first section is “Introducing the Rebel,” which features photographs from Weiwei’s early career. “Material Disruptions” is five galleries highlighting the artist’s propensity for collecting and the deconstruction of various materials like pottery shards and antiquities. The final part of the exhibition is “Watching Ai Watching Power,” and it chronicles Weiwei’s evolution toward overt activism as a form of solidarity with those experiencing the fallout from human-made disasters and oppression.

Eugene Kim, co-founder and editor-in-chief of My Modern Met, had the opportunity to view the exhibit while visiting Seattle. He says, “Through the art and activism of Ai Weiwei, Seattle Art Museum has adeptly shone a spotlight on the world-renowned provocative artist during such a poignant political time around the world. This exhibit truly displays the power of art and activism and makes us question the world around us in a very effective way.”

In addition to an expansive exhibition at SAM, Weiwei’s Water Lilies (2022) is on view at the Seattle Asian Art Museum. Weiwei, who now lives in Europe, sees parallels with Monet’s Water Lilies series. “This work is probably one of the most popular Impressionist works by Monet and surprisingly, he spent his last 20 years painting about 250 works like this,” the artist says. “About this water lily pond. So it’s really a kind of epic type of work. To structure it, I need 650,000 Lego pieces.”

“And my relation to it is, one, we live in Xinjiang,” Weiwei continues. “My father was exiled in this underground dugout. And you see the image here, the black hole, it’s the black hole there. So, I integrated my youth and my father’s exiled situation into this, because my father, in that particular time when I was 10, he told me the story. He was in Paris, and his artwork was selected by Monet’s independent salon, which was a big deal for a young artist. So, this work, basically, wrapped up my father’s tragic life. Studied in Paris, came back to China, joined the revolution, then, being exiled. And I grew up in there. And that experience made me today.”

Ai, Rebel: The Art and Activism of Ai Weiwei is open through September 7, 2025. Visit the SAM website to buy tickets and plan your visit.

Chinese-born artist-activist Ai Weiwei has a retrospective at the Seattle Art Museum (SAM).

Ai Weiwei Seattle Art Museum

Artist Ai Weiwei visits Seattle Art Museum, Seattle Asian Art Museum in preparation for his exhibition ‘Ai Rebel’ on March 5th and 6th 2025. (Photo: Chloe Collyer)

Titled Ai, Rebel: The Art and Activism of Ai Weiwei, the show features 130 works from the 1980s to the 2020s, including performance, photography, sculpture, installations, and more.

Ai Weiwei Seattle Art Museum

Installation view of Ai, Rebel: The Art and Activism of Ai Weiwei at Seattle Art Museum, 2025. (Photo: Chloe Collyer)

It’s the largest-ever U.S. exhibition of his works, and his first retrospective in the country in over a decade.

Ai Weiwei Seattle Art Museum

Installation view of Ai, Rebel: The Art and Activism of Ai Weiwei at Seattle Art Museum, 2025. (Photo: Natali Wiseman)

Ai Weiwei Seattle Art Museum

Installation view of Ai, Rebel: The Art and Activism of Ai Weiwei at Seattle Art Museum, 2025. (Photo: Chloe Collyer)

Ai, Rebel is organized in roughly chronological order and in three themes, through which it delves into facets of the artist’s practice.

Ai Weiwei Seattle Art Museum

Installation view of Ai, Rebel: The Art and Activism of Ai Weiwei at Seattle Art Museum, 2025. (Photo: Alborz Kamalizad)

The exhibition is now on view until September 7, 2025.

Ai Weiwei Seattle Art Museum

Photo: Eugene Kim / My Modern Met

Ai Weiwei Seattle Art Museum

Installation view of Ai, Rebel: The Art and Activism of Ai Weiwei at Seattle Art Museum, 2025. (Photo: Chloe Collyer)

Ai Weiwei Seattle Art Museum

Photo: Eugene Kim / My Modern Met

Ai Weiwei Seattle Art Museum

Photo: Eugene Kim / My Modern Met

Ai Weiwei Seattle Art Museum

Installation view of Ai, Rebel: The Art and Activism of Ai Weiwei at Seattle Art Museum, 2025. (Photo: Natali Wiseman)

Ai Weiwei Seattle Art Museum

Installation view of Ai, Rebel: The Art and Activism of Ai Weiwei at Seattle Art Museum, 2025. (Photo: Chloe Collyer)

In addition to an expansive exhibition at SAM, Weiwei’s Water Lilies (2022) is on view at the Seattle Asian Art Museum until March 15, 2026.

Ai Weiwei Artwork at Seattle Asian Art Museum

Water Lilies, 2022, Ai Weiwei, Chinese, b. 1957, LEGO bricks, 105 1/2 x 602 3/4 in., ©️ Ai Weiwei. (Photo: Chloe Collyer)

Weiwei’s Circle of Animals/Zodiac Heads (Bronze) is also on view at the Olympic Sculpture Park until May 17, 2027.

Ai Weiwei Art at Olympic Sculpture Park in Seattle

Circle of Animals/Zodiac Heads (Bronze), 2010, Ai Weiwei, Chinese, b. 1957, cast bronze, dimensions variable, Courtesy of Ai Weiwei Studio, © Ai Weiwei. (Photo: Daniel Avila)

Exhibition Information:
Ai Weiwei
Ai, Rebel: The Art and Activism of Ai Weiwei
Mar 12, 2025–Sep 7, 2025
Seattle Art Museum
1300 1st Ave, Seattle, WA 98101, U.S.A

Ai Weiwei: Website | Facebook | Instagram
Seattle Art Museum: Website | Instagram | Facebook 

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Seattle Art Museum.

Related Articles:

Ai Weiwei Recreated Monet’s ‘Water Lilies’ Out of 650,000 LEGO Bricks

Ai Weiwei Unveils Thought-Provoking Cage Installation Commenting on Refugees in Europe

Ai Weiwei Draws Attention to the Refugee Crisis with Powerful New Installation

Ai Weiwei Wraps 14,000 Refugee Life Jackets Around Berlin Landmark

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled "Embroidered Life" that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Frieze Seoul 2025: Preview the Fourth Edition of the International Art Fair Returning in September
San Diego Museum of Art Plans for Upcoming Expansion Amid a World-Class Collection
13-Year-Old Painting Prodigy Releases First Limited-Edition Print Collection
Gaza Biennale 2025: Work From 22 Palestinian Artists To Show in New York
Yayoi Kusama Retrospective Becomes Most Visited Exhibition in Australian History
Saatchi Celebrates Its 15th Anniversary With a Sale on Original Art

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Quiet Meditative Scenes Bursting With Creative Color and Refreshing Texture
Superflat Meets Ecology in AYA TAKANO’s Newest Solo Exhibition
What To Expect at Australia’s Very First Gallery Dedicated to Environmental Art [Interview]
Traditional Azerbaijani Weaving Reimagined as Unraveling, Melting, and Glitching Carpets
How One Artist Creates Dreamy Cyanotypes Full of Colorado Greenery [Interview]
Seattle Art Fair Celebrates PNW’s Glass Heritage Alongside Art From Beyond the Region

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.